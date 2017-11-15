 Skip Nav
Camila Cabello and Daddy Yankee "Havana" Remix

Camila Cabello Just Dropped an Incredible Spanglish Remix of "Havana" With Daddy Yankee

Camila Cabello has managed to make us feel shock and excitement all at the same time thanks to the remix of her hit song "Havana" that just dropped. The 20-year-old released a new version of the track, featuring the almighty Daddy Yankee, which sees her singing in both English and Spanish while Daddy Yankee raps in solely Spanish. If this is an indicator of what's to come from the rest of Cabello's debut solo album, we can't wait to hear the rest. For now, we'll settle for the remix above.
Daddy YankeeCamila CabelloMusic
