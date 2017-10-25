Get Your Tickets Now Because Camila Cabello's "Havana" Mini Movie Is Worth Every Penny

 Skip Nav
Camila Cabello's amazing new music video for "Havana," featuring Young Thug, manages to accomplish two things: imagining a life where she's actually a dramatic telenovela actress and showing what it's really like to have a Latinx abuela.

The 20-year-old brought in YouTuber Lele Pons to play her sister, Bella, and the hilarious LeJuan James brought his abuela skits to life in the video (which is actually more like a mini movie). Cabello herself takes on different roles — an over-the-top telenovela actress, an introvert who would rather stay home than go out (but who is also a hopeless romantic), and a sexy cabaret singer and dancer in Havana, Cuba, who is in love with Noah Centineo — and makes quite an unexpected choice at the end.

The music video will have you laughing, dancing, and feeling every bit of yourself, which is all we could ever ask for. See for yourself in the video above, then be sure to check out the poster created for it below.

