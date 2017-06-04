 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Katy Perry's Manchester Performance Will Make You Cry and Smile at the Same Time
Movie Reviews
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe — and Women Everywhere
American Gods
Your Handy Guide to the Many, Many Characters in American Gods
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale Season 2: What's About to Change for Archie and the Gang

Katy Perry Performance at One Love Manchester Concert

Katy Perry's Manchester Performance Will Make You Cry and Smile at the Same Time

Katy Perry was one of the many stars who took the stage at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. Clad in an all white ensemble, the singer began her performance by asking the crowd to shout "I love you" before launching into an emotional rendition of "Part of Me." During her performance, audience members were shown crying as they sang along. Katy then changed up the energy with a powerful performance of her hit, "Roar." Watch Katy's performance above now.
Join the conversation
Manchester AttackKaty PerryMusicTV
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Brett Eldredge Is Country Music's Hottest Eligible Bachelor
by Tara Block
What Is the #BlackHairChallenge?
Beauty Trends
by Terry Carter
What Happened to Bernie Madoff?
Robert De Niro
13 Things to Know About Bernie Madoff Before Watching The Wizard of Lies
by Quinn Keaney
Prince Harry Visits Singapore June 2017
Prince Harry
by Monica Sisavat
Katy Perry and Leslie Jones Singing at SNL Afterparty 2017
Katy Perry
This Katy Perry and Leslie Jones Sing-Off Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed — Until Now
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds