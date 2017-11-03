 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects

Dacre Montgomery Stranger Things Audition Video

Dacre Montgomery's Audition Tape For Billy in Stranger Things Belongs in the Smithsonian

By now, Stranger Things fans are well-acquainted with Billy, the hot new douchebag in Hawkins who has a butt that just won't quit. And underneath that glorious mullet and those tight jeans is the very handsome Dacre Montgomery, an Australian actor whom you may best recognize from the high-octane Power Rangers reboot. But before Montgomery could become the Billy we kind of hate but secretly love, he had to audition for the role. Enter the above audition tape, which was filmed by Montgomery and which has just been blessedly obtained by GQ. The video offers a wild journey of shirtlessness, lines from Stand by Me, and a couple of dance breaks. Put it in the Smithsonian.

Join the conversation
Dacre MontgomeryStranger ThingsViral VideosShirtlessTV
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Stays Oddly Composed After Hearing All Her Halloween Candy Was Eaten
by Brittney Stephens
Shirtless Guys Working Out
Shirtless
Here Are Some Shirtless Guys Working Out, You Know, For Inspiration's Sake
by Jenny Sugar
Dacre Montgomery Shirtless Photos and GIFs
Shirtless
Holy Smokes! Billy From Stranger Things Looks Even Hotter Without a Shirt
by Terry Carter
Jeff Goldblum Reacts to Tattoos of Himself | GQ
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum Rating Tattoos of His Own Face Is Just the Laugh You Needed Today
by Brinton Parker
Michael B. Jordan Shirtless Pictures
Michael B. Jordan
These Shirtless Photos of Michael B. Jordan Will Make You Want to Lick Your Screen
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds