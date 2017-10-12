Dancing Armie Hammer Is the Lighthearted Meme We ALL Need Today

Between horrific natural disasters, disturbing celebrity revelations, and an unstable political climate, we really needed something lighthearted and innocent to make us laugh today. So thank god for Armie Hammer and Call Me By Your Name for providing exactly what the doctor ordered — all through a short clip from the critically acclaimed film, which features the actor getting down with his bad self. (Dare we say . . . it's Hammer time?)

A Twitter account called @ArmieDancingTo has begun editing the short clip to include various songs in the background, which Hammer's character jams to in miraculously perfect time. From Daddy Yankee to The Killers, Sufjan Stevens to Harry Styles . . . Hammer can break it down to literally any song (and look good doing it). Don't believe us? Just watch a few of our favorites; you'll be far happier afterward.