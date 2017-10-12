 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Movie Reviews
Um, Gerald's Game Is Super F*cked Up, and You Need to Watch It Right Now
Netflix
The Friday the 13th Edition of the Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Will Put You on Edge
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Dancing Armie Hammer Is the Lighthearted Meme We ALL Need Today

Between horrific natural disasters, disturbing celebrity revelations, and an unstable political climate, we really needed something lighthearted and innocent to make us laugh today. So thank god for Armie Hammer and Call Me By Your Name for providing exactly what the doctor ordered — all through a short clip from the critically acclaimed film, which features the actor getting down with his bad self. (Dare we say . . . it's Hammer time?)

A Twitter account called @ArmieDancingTo has begun editing the short clip to include various songs in the background, which Hammer's character jams to in miraculously perfect time. From Daddy Yankee to The Killers, Sufjan Stevens to Harry Styles . . . Hammer can break it down to literally any song (and look good doing it). Don't believe us? Just watch a few of our favorites; you'll be far happier afterward.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Call Me By Your NameDancing VideosMemesArmie Hammer
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer and His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Child
by Kelsie Gibson
Free Fire Trailer
Movie Trailers
Free Fire: Brie Larson's New Action Movie Has the Craziest Trailer of the Year
by Maggie Panos
Who Plays Oliver in Call Me by Your Name?
Armie Hammer
You've Seen Armie Hammer Many Times Before, but Call Me by Your Name Is His Best Work So Far
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Armie Hammer Reading the Call Me By Your Name Audiobook
Books
12 Things Armie Hammer's Voice Sounds Like, According to These Thirsty People on Twitter
by Ryan Roschke
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Welcome Baby Boy 2017
Celebrity Couples
Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Chambers Share the First Photo of Their Baby Boy
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds