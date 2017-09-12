This Performance of "With a Little Help From My Friends" Is Packed With Star Power and Soul

The Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon took place on Tuesday night, and celebrities in all corners of the country came together to raise money for those affected by storms Irma and Harvey. In addition to celebrities like Leo DiCaprio and Cher doing their part, the special also included amazing performances. Usher and Blake Shelton sang a magical version of "Stand by Me," Tori Kelly and Luis Fonsi sang a haunting version of "Hallelujah," and Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Brad Paisley, and CeCe Winans then sang a soulful version of "With a Little Help From My Friends." The performance is so amazing, you're going to want to download this version ASAP. Watch it at the 22:08 mark above.