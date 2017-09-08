Disney Is Pulling Their Movies From Netflix, So Watch These 21 Titles Before It's Too Late

It feels like it took forever for Disney to roll out its movies on Netflix. Back in May 2016, the streaming service announced that it would be the exclusive home for Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm movies online. While the full catalog was by no means available, there were a handful of movies you could watch when new titles were added every month. Unfortunately, it looks like the Mouse House is breaking up with Netflix, so you won't be able to enjoy movies like Moana, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia for much longer.

After announcing that it would be starting its own streaming service, Disney has released additional details that might disappoint Netflix subscribers. At a recent conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "We're going to launch big, and we're going to launch hot." What does that mean exactly? Well, all content created by Walt Disney Studios — yes, including Marvel and all Star Wars films — will soon only be available on the new streaming service. The service is set to launch in late 2019, so the films will sadly be removed from Netflix around that same time.

Since our time with Netflix's cache of Disney classics has an expiration date, there's no better time to hunker down for a Disney marathon. Check out the best titles it has to offer below!