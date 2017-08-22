 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
Steven Avery
Making a Murderer: 7 Theories About What Really Happened to Teresa Halbach
Game of Thrones
Why It Definitely Seems Like Jorah Just Gave Jon and Daenerys His Blessing

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 Preview

Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister Will Have the Ultimate Showdown in the Season 7 Finale

Don't think that Game of Thrones can top this week's episode, "Beyond the Wall"? Think again. In the preview for next Sunday's episode (the season seven finale, FYI), we get a glimpse of the pretty solemn-looking faces of Tyrion, Sansa, and Jon Snow, which makes sense when we discover that Jon is officially meeting with Cersei Lannister to show her the wight they capture. How will this interaction go? Not great, we imagine, but it does bode well for one hell of a final 90 minutes in Westeros.

Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Tori-Crowther
Who Is Viserys on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
by Andrea Reiher
Why Was Sansa Invited to King's Landing on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
by Mekishana Pierre
Reactions to Jon Snow Bending the Knee on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
What Does Game of Thrones' Thoros Look Like in Real Life?
Game of Thrones
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds