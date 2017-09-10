 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
Finn Wolfhard
It: The Full Cast of the Stephen King Remake
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Everything the Cast of Gilmore Girls Has Said About a Possible Season 2

As soon as we zipped through Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, we had one question. OK, we had several questions, but the biggest one is: will there be more episodes, or is this truly the end? After all, the "Fall" episode leaves us with a huge cliffhanger! Will creator Amy Sherman-Palladino leave us to speculate about all those open-ended storylines? The cast and creators are appearing very neutral in interviews, but we've combed through and found all the tidbits that could indicate a second season . . . or not. But maybe. Take a look!

Related
Why the Last 4 Words Are the Perfect Ending to Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Amy Sherman-Palladino
Dan Palladino
Lauren Graham
Alexis Bledel
Scott Patterson
Kelly Bishop
Matt Czuchry
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Gilmore Girls A Year In The LifeGilmore GirlsTV
Join The Conversation
Disney
Mickey's Halloween Party Is Coming Back to Disneyland, and Soon!
by Hilary White
Irish Baby Names For Girls
Girls Names
The Most Beautiful Irish Names For Baby Girls
by Laura Lifshitz
What Is CBD Oil?
CBD Oil
What Exactly Is CBD Oil, and Should You Be Using It?
by Jessica Ayers
Game of Thrones Season 8 Details
Game of Thrones
Yes, It's Already Time to Start Thinking About Game of Thrones Season 8
by Quinn Keaney
American Horror Story Season 7 Details
American Horror Story Cult
Every Spine-Tingling Detail We Have on American Horror Story: Cult
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds