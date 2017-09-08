 Skip Nav
500 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas

Are you searching for that perfect Halloween costume idea? We've combined all our pop culture ideas from recent years along with classic, timeless suggestions to bring you the complete guide to pop culture Halloween costumes. This collection features options for girls, guys, couples, and best friends — including everything from movie stars to TV characters to real-life Hollywood icons. Check out our favorite options, then tell us: who will you be dressing as for Halloween this year?

— Additional reporting by Shannon Vestal and Maggie Pehanick

Eleven From Stranger Things
Inside Out's Emotions
Holly Golightly From Breakfast at Tiffany's
Garth and Kat From Saturday Night Live
Liberace
Eli Cash From The Royal Tenenbaums
Alice From Resident Evil
Sandy and Danny From Grease Live!
Agent K and Agent J From Men in Black
Maleficent From Maleficent
Joel Goodson From Risky Business
Dr. Everett Scott From The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Negan From The Walking Dead
The Crew of Star Trek's Voyager From Star Trek Beyond
L.B. Jefferies From Rear Window
Zack and Kelly From Saved by the Bell
Sam From Moonrise Kingdom
Zack, Screech, and Slater From Saved by the Bell
NeNe Leakes From The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Lisbeth Salander From The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Lyanna Mormont From Game of Thrones
Erin Gilbert From Ghostbusters
The Bennet Sisters From Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
Hit-Girl From Kick-Ass
Megan Draper From Mad Men
The Kids From Stranger Things
Jason Voorhees From Friday the 13th
Richie Tenenbaum From The Royal Tenenbaums
Black Widow From The Avengers
Richie and Devon From Vinyl
Tracy Lord From The Philadelphia Story
