 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Hottest Shirtless Guys in Movies
Bachelor in Paradise
Amid Cancellation News, a Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Shares What Happened in Mexico
Celebrity Interviews
Is Orange Is the New Black Accurate? An Anonymous Former Inmate Weighs In
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 214  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Hottest Shirtless Guys in Movies

Summer has hit us, which somehow reminds us of shirtless men (go with it). Some of our favorite actors have been heating up the screen with their shirtless scenes in movies, so we're looking at the sexiest pictures form all time. You won't want to miss all the scantily clad actors from the big screen: we've got guys on the beach, guys in bed, and beyond, so treat yourself to some nostalgia with the best shirtless moments in movies.

— Additional reporting by Shannon Vestal and Maggie Pehanick

Related
43 Shirtless TV Moments From 2016 That You Need to See
The Ultimate Bikini Movie Gallery
21 Times the Men of The Vampire Diaries Revealed Their Glorious Abs

Previous Next
Join the conversation
ShirtlessMovies
Join The Conversation
Heidi3207712 Heidi3207712 4 years
Alex Pettyfer  ... Oh yeah.  Give us more Alex, please =)
2Chris4Chris 2Chris4Chris 4 years
 @carmeycarm   I agree!  Sadly I noticed most of their list are like this!  But aside from that!  I enjoyed  this list escp.   Chris Hemsworth!!
FridayStJames FridayStJames 4 years
Oh yeah, this is total inspiration for my next hot romance...novel, that is! <a href="http://bit.ly/playhouseerotic">Play House: An erotic love story</a>
jaan_black jaan_black 4 years
oh dear Lord, all the "Magic Mike" dudes (except the older one) can get it...Angelina Pitt was insanely hot in "Fight Club"
americaneon americaneon 4 years
you forgot Jason Momoa!! his Conan is beautiful!!
shenanyginz shenanyginz 4 years
The shirtless Orlando Bloom pic is from kingdom of heaven not Troy. He's just as sexy in Troy though
billow billow 4 years
Guys look way sexier with their shirts on, in my opinion.  Or a shirt with just a few buttons open.  The whole shirt off makes them look vapid.
carmeycarm carmeycarm 4 years
I agree, they're very yummy...but I can't understand why Will and Taye are the only black guys out of 132 men?  What about Michael Ealy, Laz Alonzo, Idris Elba, Columbus Short, or even Denzel Washington?  That was pretty disappointing.  All of those guys look better shirtless than Adrien Brody, Jason Segel and definitely (I'm gonna hear it for this), Robert Pattinson.  These guys are nice looking but definitely don't belong in a gallery about looking good shirtless?!  I seriously laughed, like what is the world coming to?  I guess it's kinda like the whole plastic surgery thing, where everyone is pretending that stars actually look younger and better with that stuff.  Crazy.
Whorrified Whorrified 4 years
Dear God. Thank you. http://www.whorrified.ca/
Whorrified Whorrified 4 years
Dear God: Thank you. 
Fiona3106672 Fiona3106672 4 years
Wow I could look at these pictures all day! *swoon* 
Shannon-Vestal Shannon-Vestal 4 years
 @Grace Hitchcock Me too, Grace. Me too.
Grace-Hitchcock Grace-Hitchcock 4 years
I love young, 1/2 naked Channing. 
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande May Have Had the Most Dramatic Transformation Yet
by Lauren Turner
Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs Throwback Pictures
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
Tajin Watermelon Lemonade at Disneyland
Disney
by Victoria Messina
Primark The Little Mermaid Collection
Nostalgia
Ariel Would Definitely Approve of This Magical Little Mermaid Collection
by Terry Carter
Power Rangers 2017 Trailer
Elizabeth Banks
Why Everyone Is Freaking Out Over the New Power Rangers Trailer
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds