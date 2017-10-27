Stranger Things: In Case You Forgot, Here's How Barb Dies

If you need proof that minor characters can be beloved, look no further than Stranger Things's Barbara Holland. After her untimely demise, viewers clamored for #JusticeForBarb all over social media. Shannon Purser even got a surprise Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Nancy's cautious friend. And while most remember Barb's impact, what exactly happens to her might be fuzzy now that we're into season two.

Barb's most iconic moments are likely at Steve's party, where she clearly doesn't fit in with Nancy's new, wilder friends. Though Nancy insists that she can go home, Barb sticks around alone at the pool. Unfortunately, the Demogorgon decides to snatch her, and she finds herself in the Upside Down in "Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly."

Her presence looms throughout the remaining episodes via photographs and conversations about her whereabouts. As Nancy searches for her, it seems like there's a chance that Barb may be fine, but she pops up one last time in "Chapter Seven: The Bathtub" — except, as Eleven puts it, she's "gone." All that's left is her corpse in the Upside Down with creepy slugs crawling out of her mouth. Presumably, the Demogorgon killed her and left her for dead.

Despite what seems like definite proof of Barb's death, anything goes on a sci-fi show like Stranger Things. Fans have hope for a reappearance in season two, or at least some closure. Does Barb finally get justice?