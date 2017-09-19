 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
Donald Glover
Where Else You've Seen Emmy Winner Donald Glover
Award Season
Didn't Watch Big Little Lies? Here Are All the Places You Can Catch It Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Times Kelli Was the Real Hero of Insecure — and Why We're Bowing Down to Her

Issa Rae's Insecure is, for lack of a better phrase, hella emotional. The script manages to rip open the core struggles of black women in their late 20s and inspire such a deep range of feelings in each 30-minute episode. Behind all the breakups, career struggles, and extravagant dinner parties over the last two seasons, Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) has consistently delivered as the MVP of the group.

She's one of the most compelling characters on the show, and it's not because she's a badass who knows how to have a good time (well, that too), but because she will never sugarcoat her brutally honest advice to her friends. She provides much-needed humor during painful situations, like Lawrence (Jay Ellis) bringing a date to Derek's (Wade Allain-Marcus) birthday party, and isn't afraid of under-the-table fun at the diner.

Following episode seven of the latest season, the actress "wined down" with Issa, and we learned the most incredible thing about her character: "Fifty to 70 percent of her lines are improvised." Rothwell shared that she loves playing Kelli because of how different her character is to her real self.

"I love the ability to escape into someone that just gives zero f*cks because me, the person in real life, I give all of the f*cks," Rothwell said. "Kelli is so free, so that to me is a real privilege about playing her . . . . She just gives me a license to just be." Yup, and we can't get enough of it! Read on to see 15 of the many reasons she's the best character on Insecure, and here's to hoping season three is filled with even more Kelli time.

Related
29 Songs From Insecure's Season 2 Soundtrack That We Can't Stop Listening To

She's Always Got the Aux Cord to Make Awkward Car Rides as Turnt as Possible
She Knows the Most Important Part About Her Friends Having Boyfriends Is Whether They Have Hot Friends
She Understands That a Good Eye Roll Speaks Volumes
She'll Always Ask For the Tea
And She Always Encourages Her Friends to Do the Damn Thing
She Knows That Working Out Sometimes Just Doesn't Work Out
She Can Get Down With a Pregame
She Buys Her Girls Drinks
Of Course, Lives Her Best Life at the Kiss-'n'-Grind Party
She Isn't Afraid to Indulge in a Cheat Meal (and Some Other Dirty Business) at the End of the Night
. . . Even If Her Friends Are a Little Weirded Out
She Tells Her Friends Exactly What They Need to Hear, No Matter How Harsh It May Sound
She's Generous, but Responsible With Her Own Finances
She's Probably the Only Person Who Had Fun at Derek's Birthday Party, Thanks to Her Date From Kiss-'n'-Grind
She'll Compliment Her Friends When They Need It Most, and It's Absolutely Genuine
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Natasha RothwellGifsInsecureTV
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds