The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast Is Full of Familiar Faces

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel could end up being the reason Gilmore Girls takes a while for another revived season, because series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is going to be very busy with it. The showrunner's new pet project is the alliterative series for Amazon, which got picked up for two seasons earlier this year, based on its pilot alone. When you get a chance to take a look at the charming, '50s-set comedy about a young mother who becomes a stand-up comic, you'll immediately recognize its cast, so we've pulled together all the main players for you. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming now on Amazon Prime.