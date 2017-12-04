 Skip Nav
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
Holiday Entertainment
The 19 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
Romantic Comedies
These 5 Upcoming Romantic Comedies Will Make You Actually Look Forward to 2018
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast Is Full of Familiar Faces

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel could end up being the reason Gilmore Girls takes a while for another revived season, because series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is going to be very busy with it. The showrunner's new pet project is the alliterative series for Amazon, which got picked up for two seasons earlier this year, based on its pilot alone. When you get a chance to take a look at the charming, '50s-set comedy about a young mother who becomes a stand-up comic, you'll immediately recognize its cast, so we've pulled together all the main players for you. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel
Alex Borstein as Susie
Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel
Tony Shalhoub as Abe
Marin Hinkle as Rose
Bailey De Young as Imogene
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The Marvelous Mrs MaiselTV
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's London Outfits Are a Little More Special Once You Look Down at Her Shoes
by Sarah Wasilak
Billy Bush on Trump Access Hollywood Tape in New York Times
Donald Trump
Billy Bush Confirms "Yes, Donald Trump, You Really Said That"
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
Pop Culture Gifts 2017
Gift Guide
The 50 Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Easy Fitness Resolutions
Holiday Fitness
2018 Simple Fitness Resolutions That Are Good For Your Body and Soul
by Jamie Mieuli
Pregnant Celebrities 2017
Celebrity Pregnancies
2017 Is Extra Exciting For These Pregnant Stars
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds