Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
14 Mary-Kate and Ashley Costume Ideas That Are Double the Trouble For Halloween

There are plenty of fun Halloween costumes for women, but sometimes you just want to dress up with your best friend. If you're feeling a bit nostalgic this year, we suggest looking to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for inspiration. With tons of home videos and TV shows under their belt, the possibilities for impersonating the twins are practically endless. So if you ever wanted to be them when you were younger, here's the perfect opportunity to live out your childhood fantasy.

Roxy and Jane, New York Minute
Riley and Chloe, So Little Time
Chloe and Riley, Winning London
Maddie and Abby, Our Lips Are Sealed
Samantha and Emma, Switching Goals
Mary-Kate and Ashley, Two of a Kind
Tess and Emily, Billboard Dad
Mary-Kate and Ashley, You're Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley's Sleepover Party
Kelly and Lynn, Double, Double Toil and Trouble
Amanda and Alyssa, It Takes Two
Mary-Kate and Ashley, The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley
Susie and Jessica, How the West Was Fun
Sarah and Julie, To Grandmother's House We Go
Michelle Tanner, Full House
