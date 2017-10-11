 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Get Your Halloween On With These Brilliant '90s Costumes

We've hand-picked some '90s icons that would make like, totally easy costumes. From TV shows and movies to the hottest music acts of the time, keep reading for a ton of pop culture costumes that are sure to make your Halloween the bomb. (That's a '90s slang reference, kids.)

— Additional reporting by Maggie Pehanick and Laura Marie Meyers

Spice Girls
Dionne and Cher From Clueless
Jane and Daria From Daria
Romy and Michele From Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Steve Urkel From Family Matters
Wednesday Addams From The Addams Family
Will and Carlton From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Zack, Screech, and Slater From Saved by the Bell
Kevin "Ug" Lee From Salute Your Shorts
Lloyd and Harry From Dumb and Dumber
The Sanderson Sisters From Hocus Pocus
Alex Mack From The Secret World of Alex Mack
Felicity Porter From Felicity
Thelma and Louise From Thelma and Louise
Clarissa Darling From Clarissa Explains It All
Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World
Kimmy Gibbler From Full House
Kevin McCallister From Home Alone
Blossom From Blossom
Doug Funnie From Doug
Beavis and Butt-Head From Beavis and Butt-Head
TLC
Cory, Shawn, and Topanga From Boy Meets World
Elaine Benes From Seinfeld
Legends of the Hidden Temple
Vivian Ward From Pretty Woman
'90s Halloween Costumes
