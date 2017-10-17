 Skip Nav
Netflix
The Friday the 13th Edition of the Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Will Put You on Edge
Chadwick Boseman
Buckle Up, Because the New Black Panther Trailer Is One Epic Ride
Grey's Anatomy
I Can See This Weird Grey's Anatomy Romance Coming From 100 Miles Away

Will There Be Mindhunter Season 2?

Good News, Mindhunter Fans — There Are More Serial Killer Confessions on the Way

In case you haven't heard the good news, a second season of Mindhunter, Netflix's dark and gloomy (but fascinating) FBI thriller based on a true story, is officially in the works. In fact, Netflix had so much faith in the series that it renewed it for season two before season one even premiered on Friday, Oct. 13.

The first season follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) on their mission to interview convicted serial killers like Ed Kemper and Monte Rissell to learn more about what makes them tick. Executive producer David Fincher is clearly wasting no time in preparing season two for your next Netflix binge — he already has a real-life crime lined up to explore in future episodes: the infamous Atlanta child murders.

"Next year we're looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we'll have a lot more African-American music, which will be nice," Fincher told Billboard during a recent interview about the show's score with composer Jason Hill. "The music will evolve. It's intended to support what's happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta child murders probably won't be the only case season two tackles, but it's definitely an unsettling place to start. The rash of murders took place between 1979 and 1981, resulting in the grisly deaths of 28 African-American people of varying ages (from children up to adults). The serial killer was eventually caught by famed FBI agent John E. Douglas, who served as inspiration for Groff's character, Holden.

An official premiere date for season two has yet to be set, but now it's more obvious than ever that it will be worth the wait.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
MindhunterNetflixTV
Mindhunter
by Andrea Reiher
Who Is Dr. Wendy Carr From Mindhunter Based On?
Mindhunter
by Kelsey Garcia
Is Chrissy Metz Singing on This Is Us?
This Is Us
Read This If You've Ever Wondered If Chrissy Metz Is Really Singing on This Is Us
by Andrea Reiher
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale Season 2?
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects
by Kelsie Gibson
Sexiest Netflix Movies October 2017
Netflix
October's Batch of Netflix Movies Will Leave You Hot and Bothered
by Stacey Nguyen
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds