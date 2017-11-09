 Skip Nav
14 Cool and Creepy Holiday Gifts For Anyone Obsessed With Pennywise the Dancing Clown

This year's remake of Stephen King's It introduced a new audience to Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The movie topped the box office for two consecutive weeks, broke countless records for an R-rated film, and has grossed over $677 million worldwide — so far. It appears to be more popular than ever before and you can bet someone you love will be excited to receive gifts inspired by the movie. Yes, even if clowns scare the sh*t out of you, you've gotta admit these 14 Pennywise gifts are wickedly cool.

Pennywise iPhone case
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
magnetic Pennywise bookmark
$2
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Lover/Loser long sleeve t-shirt
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
double sided DVD
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pennywise the Dancing Clown pins
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
'We All Float Down Here' dad hat
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Pennywise socks
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Loser /Lover club mug
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
'Merry Floatmas' sweater
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
It novel
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pennywise art t-shirt
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Loser/Lover cotton dad cap
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
'Keep Calm and Stay Out of the Storm Drain' t-shirt
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Entertainment GiftsIt MovieGift GuideHolidayShoppingMovies
