12 Times Poussey and Taystee's Friendship Was the Best Part of OITNB

When you get past all the khaki jumpsuits and the shocking backstories and finally wipe your tears away, the core of Orange Is the New Black can be found in the intense, sweet, and oftentimes hilarious friendships between Litchfield's finest. The best of the bunch is arguably the bond between Taystee Jefferson and Poussey Washington, played by real-life best friends Danielle Brooks and Samira Wiley. In honor of the upcoming season, take a look back at their most memorable moments together.



