Orange Is the New Black: Your Ultimate Guide to the Flashbacks

Orange Is the New Black is a complex show. It's constantly darting back and forth between the present day and the past, and over the course of four seasons, there have been a hell of a lot of flashbacks. We've found out why a lot of the inmates are in prison and gotten some general looks back at their previous lives. There are a few inmates we want to know more about, but hopefully we'll get to see their flashbacks in season five. Until then, here is the ultimate guide to every flashback we've gotten!