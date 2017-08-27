 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are MTV's 2017 VMA Nominees!
Pink
Pink's Powerful MTV VMAs Medley Will Give You Chills From Start to Finish
Game of Thrones
Hold the Door — These 21 Game of Thrones Gifts Are So Cool, We Want Them For Ourselves
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
What in the Lord of Light's Name Happened During the Last Minute of Game of Thrones?!

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Oh. My. Faceless. GOD. What in the world happened during the last minute of Game of Thrones? There is a dragon wight! The Wall crumbles! The White Walkers are officially invading the Seven Kingdoms! That was a lot of action for such a short period, but it did its job as the emotional seventh season finale clincher.

Fans of the series went absolutely nuts as the Night King and the dragon formerly known as Viserion obliterated Eastwatch by the Sea, and you can't blame them; it's an emotional moment, especially considering we don't know whether Tormund and Beric Dondarrion escape safely. The response to this moment is nothing short of GOT fans' finest, so let their reactions comfort you as we head into the indeterminate amount of time before the show returns for its final season.

Related
The Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTwitterTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Who Is the Night King? The White Walkers' Leader Could Be One of These 4 People
by Sabienna Bowman
Game of Thrones Workout Video
Game of Thrones
by Genevieve Farrell
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington 2012 Rolling Stone Video
Game of Thrones
by Caitlin Hacker
DIY Game of Thrones Couples Costumes
Game of Thrones
by Hilary White
Which Game of Thrones Guy Should You Date?
Personality Quiz
Which Game of Thrones Guy Should You Date?
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds