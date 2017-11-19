 Skip Nav
25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy

Star Wars fans love letting the entire world know about our obsession with the franchise, but if your friends are still clutching their faded Darth Vader t-shirts, it might be time to help them out with an upgrade. While you patiently wait for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you can celebrate your love for the series with new accessories, clothes, and fun toys. And while you're at it, don't forget to bake these adorkable Chewbacca cupcakes.

From trendy character food bowls to fun socks, you'll find something for every Wookie-obsessed person in your life.

Star Wars
R2-D2 Lunch Bag with Lights and Sound
$10.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Bags
Star Wars
Stormtrooper 14-oz. Mug
$14.99 $8.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Star Wars Cups & Mugs
Star Wars Rebels Ships Decals
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Mini Talking Chewie Plush Toy
$26
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Unique Vintage
Black Cotton Dont Call Me Princess Short Sleeve Tee
$26 $21
from Unique Vintage
Buy Now See more Unique Vintage Plus Tops
Stormtrooper Apple Watch Band
$52
from casetify.com
Buy Now
Sands of Tatooine Candle
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Disney
Star Wars ''Tsum Tsum'' Series 1 Mystery Pin Pack
$27.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Kids' Clothes
Moleskine
Star Wars VII Limited Hard Cover Ruled Notebook
$24.95 $14.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Moleskine Journals & Planners
iPhone 6 BB-8 Case
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Stance
x STAR WARS Disturbance Mens Socks
$19.99
from Tilly's
Buy Now See more Stance Teen Guys Underwear & Socks
Star Wars
Lightsaber Mini Light with Sound
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Star Wars Women's Fashion
Asos Robes
Robes Star Wars Chewbaca Robe
$76
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Robes
Loungefly
Star Wars Reverse R2d2 and C3po Tote
$70 $69.99
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Loungefly Shoulder Bags
Zak Designs
Star Wars 4-pc. Soup / Cereal Bowl Set by
$29.99 $23.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Zak Designs Dinnerware
Vintage Rey T-shirt
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Star Wars
Star WarsTM Air Hogs Remote Control Millennium FalconTM Quad
$109.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Star Wars Toys
Star Wars
Men's Doodles Graphic T-Shirt
$13.60 $13.60
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Star Wars Tees
Star Wars
Women's Disney Episode 7 Lead Hero Rey Stainless Steel Stretchable Charm Bracelet
$49.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Bracelets
Walgreens Lip Products
Lip Smacker Star Wars Tsum Tsum Lip Balm Jedi-Master Mint
$4.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Lip Products
Target Baby & Toddler Books
Readerlink Star Wars Adult Coloring Book: 100 Images to Inspire Creativity and Relaxationby by Disney Editions
$15.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Baby & Toddler Books
Star Wars
Star WarsTM "Welcome to the Dark Side" 17-Inch x 29-Inch Door Mat
$24.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Star Wars Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Star Wars
Drinking Glasses
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Star Wars Women's Fashion
Target Toys
Galerie Star Wars Halloween Character Goblet with Cherry Buttons - 2.14oz
$9
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
Star Wars
Women's The Last Jedi "Rebel Love" Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - Cream
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Teen Girls' Tops
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
