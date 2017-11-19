25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy

Star Wars fans love letting the entire world know about our obsession with the franchise, but if your friends are still clutching their faded Darth Vader t-shirts, it might be time to help them out with an upgrade. While you patiently wait for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you can celebrate your love for the series with new accessories, clothes, and fun toys. And while you're at it, don't forget to bake these adorkable Chewbacca cupcakes.

From trendy character food bowls to fun socks, you'll find something for every Wookie-obsessed person in your life.

