Star Wars Gift Guide
25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy
Star Wars fans love letting the entire world know about our obsession with the franchise, but if your friends are still clutching their faded Darth Vader t-shirts, it might be time to help them out with an upgrade. While you patiently wait for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you can celebrate your love for the series with new accessories, clothes, and fun toys. And while you're at it, don't forget to bake these adorkable Chewbacca cupcakes.
From trendy character food bowls to fun socks, you'll find something for every Wookie-obsessed person in your life.
Mini Talking Chewie Plush Toy
$26
from Urban Outfitters
Black Cotton Dont Call Me Princess Short Sleeve Tee
$26 $21
from Unique Vintage
Star Wars ''Tsum Tsum'' Series 1 Mystery Pin Pack
$27.99
from shopDisney
Star Wars VII Limited Hard Cover Ruled Notebook
$24.95 $14.97
from Nordstrom Rack
x STAR WARS Disturbance Mens Socks
$19.99
from Tilly's
Star Wars Reverse R2d2 and C3po Tote
$70 $69.99
from Amazon.com
Star Wars 4-pc. Soup / Cereal Bowl Set by
$29.99 $23.99
from Kohl's
Star WarsTM Air Hogs Remote Control Millennium FalconTM Quad
$109.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Men's Doodles Graphic T-Shirt
$13.60 $13.60
from Amazon.com
Women's Disney Episode 7 Lead Hero Rey Stainless Steel Stretchable Charm Bracelet
$49.99
Lip Smacker Star Wars Tsum Tsum Lip Balm Jedi-Master Mint
$4.99
from Walgreens
Readerlink Star Wars Adult Coloring Book: 100 Images to Inspire Creativity and Relaxationby by Disney Editions
$15.99
Star WarsTM "Welcome to the Dark Side" 17-Inch x 29-Inch Door Mat
$24.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Galerie Star Wars Halloween Character Goblet with Cherry Buttons - 2.14oz
$9
Women's The Last Jedi "Rebel Love" Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - Cream
$14.99
