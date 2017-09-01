 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Characters We Just Met Thanks to the Toys

Ir's somewhat of a tradition for Star Wars toys to subtly reveal new Star Wars characters and give some plot hints about the next movie — in fact, one of the defenses for Rey not being featured in certain games for The Force Awakens was allegedly to prevent spoilers. So for this year's Force Friday reveal, we were hungrily awaiting bits of movie details the toys would give away. We're already psyched about the inclusion of more female characters, and we're pretty sure we know the droid everyone is going to be looking for, and we keep seeing more hints as more toys emerge. Here are some of the first looks at characters we've gotten for Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

Related
Bask in the Glory of Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Incredible Cast

BB-9E
DJ
Porgs
Rose Tico
Paige Tico
Hera Syndulla
Captain Tallie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediStar WarsMovies
Join The Conversation
Star Wars
The Force Was Strong With This Scottish Couple at Their Colorful Star Wars Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Theories For Supreme Leader Snoke From Star Wars
Star Wars
The 5 Biggest Theories For the Identity of Star Wars' Supreme Leader Snoke
by Ryan Roschke
Star Wars Kids Products to Buy on Force Friday
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Anakin and Little Girl as Padme Reunited Star Wars Video
Geek Culture
This Little Girl "Met" Anakin Skywalker, and Their Interaction Is Too Sweet
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Star Wars Birthday Cakes
Food and Activities
May the Force Be With Your Kids' Birthday Cakes
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds