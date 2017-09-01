7 New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Characters We Just Met Thanks to the Toys

Ir's somewhat of a tradition for Star Wars toys to subtly reveal new Star Wars characters and give some plot hints about the next movie — in fact, one of the defenses for Rey not being featured in certain games for The Force Awakens was allegedly to prevent spoilers. So for this year's Force Friday reveal, we were hungrily awaiting bits of movie details the toys would give away. We're already psyched about the inclusion of more female characters, and we're pretty sure we know the droid everyone is going to be looking for, and we keep seeing more hints as more toys emerge. Here are some of the first looks at characters we've gotten for Star Wars: The Last Jedi!