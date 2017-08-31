 Skip Nav
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September

BB-9E Is New Star Wars The Last Jedi Character

Meet BB-9E, AKA "Dark BB-8," the Villain Droid From Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thanks to Force Friday, i.e., the most glorious day for Star Wars fans (after May the 4th and the release date of the next movie, of course), we're getting to see the new toys that are being released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As is tradition, the toy releases also include character releases, and besides some badass new female characters, there's one droid everyone's going to be talking about: BB-9E.

Looking like a version of BB-8 that rolled through black and silver paint, BB-9E is the dark side's answer to the galaxy's most adorable droid. BB-9E is described as "part of the astromech unit of the First Order that keep their starships and machinery operational," and of course, everyone is going to want their own BB-9E (like the cute Funko POP! figurine), making him the perfect holiday gift for all your friends who are just slightly more evil than your other ones.

Related
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediStar WarsMovies
Join The Conversation
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Humans of New York Facebook Docuseries Trailer
Humans of New York
Humans of New York Is Getting Its Own Facebook TV Series — Watch the Trailer Here!
by Victoria Messina
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
by Chelsea Hassler
Half-Day Vs. Full-Day Kindergarten
Family Life
The Great Kindergarten Debate: Half Day or Full Day?
by Katharine Stahl
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds