Meet BB-9E, AKA "Dark BB-8," the Villain Droid From Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thanks to Force Friday, i.e., the most glorious day for Star Wars fans (after May the 4th and the release date of the next movie, of course), we're getting to see the new toys that are being released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As is tradition, the toy releases also include character releases, and besides some badass new female characters, there's one droid everyone's going to be talking about: BB-9E.

Looking like a version of BB-8 that rolled through black and silver paint, BB-9E is the dark side's answer to the galaxy's most adorable droid. BB-9E is described as "part of the astromech unit of the First Order that keep their starships and machinery operational," and of course, everyone is going to want their own BB-9E (like the cute Funko POP! figurine), making him the perfect holiday gift for all your friends who are just slightly more evil than your other ones.