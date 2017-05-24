 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Every Single Important Detail About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Hated "My Heart Will Go On" at First, and 13 Other Wild Facts About the Song
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Every Single Important Detail About Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens blew everyone away when it hit theaters in December 2015. For most fans, though, Episode VIII feels like it's a lifetime away — even though we have less than a year to wait! Since new details are trickling out slowly but surely (plus official photos!), take a look at the information we already have about the next big installment, including the trailer, the cast, and the story.

Related
Star Wars: What We'll Probably See in Episode VIII

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediStar WarsMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nails
Awaken the Force With These 40 Epic Star Wars Nails
by Lucy Kenny
Roger Moore Dead
RIP
James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies at Age 89
by Caitlin Hacker
Jar Jar Binks and Supreme Leader Snoke Star Wars Theory
Star Wars
How Could Jar Jar Binks and Supreme Leader Snoke Be Connected? Mesa Explain
by Ryan Roschke
Movie Trailers
8 Things You May Have Missed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Trailer
by Ryan Roschke
Darth Maul Is Supreme Leader Snoke Star Wars Theory
Star Wars
Darth Maul as Supreme Leader Snoke? It's More Likely Than You Think
by Ryan Roschke
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in The Last Song Pictures
Movie Pictures
by Monica Sisavat
Star Wars Lightsaber Churros at Disneyland
Food News
Disneyland Now Has Sparkly Lightsaber Churros, and We Need Them ASAP
by Victoria Messina
Popular Stephen King Book Quotes
Books
by Maggie Pehanick
Alien Covenant Spoilers
Alien Covenant
The Bleak, Bloody Ending of Alien: Covenant
by Ryan Roschke
What Disney Movies Are Getting Rebooted?
Nostalgia
14 Disney Classics Being Rebooted Into Live-Action Movies
by Quinn Keaney
Mr. Rogers Quotes
Wellness
20 Mr. Rogers Quotes That Will Leave You in a Puddle of Happy Tears
by Hilary White
Roger Moore's James Bond Movies
Roger Moore
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honor Today
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds