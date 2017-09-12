 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Video Is Full of Costume Ideas

Taylor Swift has gone through many different transformations over the years, and they're all portrayed in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. Aside from taking jabs at her infamous celebrity feuds in the video, she also parodies her "reputations" by dressing up as everything from a "snake lady" to "a squad leader" — and it's kind of epic. We knew Swift was good with details, but this is on another level. And with October coming up, it seems like the perfect time to use the music video for Halloween inspiration. Not only do the personas make for some great costumes, but you can even dress up as one of them for one of Swift's upcoming concerts.

Zombie Taylor Swift
Diamond Taylor Swift
Snake Queen Taylor Swift
Car Crash Taylor Swift
Swing Set Taylor Swift
Bank Robber Taylor Swift
Motocycle Gang Taylor Swift
Squad Leader Taylor Swift
Dancer Taylor Swift
Reputation Taylor Swift
Airplane Taylor Swift
