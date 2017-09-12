Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do Video Costumes
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Video Is Full of Costume Ideas
Taylor Swift has gone through many different transformations over the years, and they're all portrayed in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. Aside from taking jabs at her infamous celebrity feuds in the video, she also parodies her "reputations" by dressing up as everything from a "snake lady" to "a squad leader" — and it's kind of epic. We knew Swift was good with details, but this is on another level. And with October coming up, it seems like the perfect time to use the music video for Halloween inspiration. Not only do the personas make for some great costumes, but you can even dress up as one of them for one of Swift's upcoming concerts.
