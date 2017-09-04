 Skip Nav
Evan Peters Is Playing 3 Notorious Cult Leaders on AHS, and We Are Terrified

Since the season seven premiere of American Horror Story is just days away, your nightmares have probably been consumed with images from the new theme: Cult. The official trailer confirms the season deals with the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, with Sarah Paulson's character, Ally Mayfair, spiraling out of control and Evan Peters's character, Kai Anderson, rising in triumph (the Trump similarity to that word isn't lost on me). In addition to Kai being a cult leader on his own, Peters will also reportedly take on the roles of three other notorious cult leaders in history — Charles Manson, David Koresh, and Jim Jones — as well as one iconic figure who had a large following, Andy Warhol.

The show's creator and executive producer, Ryan Murphy, confirmed that Peters will play these other characters in flashbacks, but we won't see them until at least the fourth episode. Keep reading to dive a little deeper into their terrifying true stories before AHS returns on Tuesday.

