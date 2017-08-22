The First Trailer For American Horror Story: Cult Is Nightmare Fuel

 Skip Nav
Finally, finally! This week, the first full trailer for American Horror Story: Cult hit the internet, and it's a lot to take in. As the teasers and the opening credits suggest, we're getting sucked deep into the horror of a paranoid, postelection world.

At the beginning of the trailer, Sarah Paulson's character, who is named Ally, lets out a horrified scream as Donald Trump wins on election night. There's plenty more to unpack: more new characters, including Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent and Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards. And of course, the clowns, the "hive mind," and the creepy cult. Are you finally ready to join?

