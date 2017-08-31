 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Celebrity Couples
These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween
Prince Harry
Princess Diana's Most Precious Moments With Prince Harry
7 Infamous Cults That Are Creepy as F*ck

I'll just start by saying that I'm obsessed with cults. Why am I obsessed with cults, you ask? Gosh, I wish I had an answer for you — they've just always fascinated me for some reason, maybe because I can't picture myself giving up everything I have to follow someone blindly. (Except for maybe Beyoncé; is the BeyHive a cult?) With the terrifying new season of American Horror Story: Cult upon us, I couldn't help but think about the famous real-life cults that have both intrigued and scared the sh*t out of me over the years. From the ones you probably know, like the Manson Family, to the ones you may not, here are seven sects that are crazy, dangerous, and creepy as f*ck.

The Manson Family
The Branch Davidians
Heaven's Gate
Children of God
Los Narcosatánicos
Aum Shinrikyo
People's Temple
