Meet the Mysterious New Characters Coming to American Horror Story: Cult

We're inching closer and closer toward the next season of American Horror Story. The question is, can you handle the terrors of the Cult? In the past few weeks, we've been privy to tons of information about the next installment of the game-changing FX series. We'd already had our fill with creator Ryan Murphy's hints, the unsettling teasers, and the latest cast updates, but the new challenge on AHS7.com has now unlocked five exciting character portraits! Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to introduce you to a few of Cult's star players.

Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent
Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson
Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels
Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards
Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton
