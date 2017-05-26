 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We'd Bet Money That Littlefinger Dies This Way on Game of Thrones
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Shirtless
7 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
Summer
15 Shirtless TV Moments That Will Make You Sweat This Summer

Who Will Kill Littlefinger on Game of Thrones?

We'd Bet Money That Littlefinger Dies This Way on Game of Thrones

We all know that when it comes to Game of Thrones, Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish is either going to die or end up on the throne. When it comes to that conniving, backstabbing, creepy-uncle-looking motherf*cker, there is no middle ground.

After successfully starting a civil war by conspiring to kill the Hand of the King, passing false information to Catelyn Stark, and then betraying Ned Stark, Littlefinger has continued to sneakily leave destruction in his path — he collaboratively murders King Joffrey while simultaneously framing Tyrion, shoves his own wife out of a sky door, and then essentially forces Sansa Stark into marrying an cruel, abusive rapist. When it's all said and done, the Seven Kingdoms would be much better all around if somebody just offed the guy — and boy, are we in luck!

We're banking on a completely different Stark eventually slaying Littlefinger.

At the end of season six, the Starks have finally begun putting back the pieces of their family's shattered remains; Jon and Sansa are reunited and attempting to take back the north. They've lost two brothers and have no idea that their other two siblings (or, in Jon's case, cousins) are still alive. Then, Littlefinger manages to squirm his way back into the picture, providing the necessary force for Jon's army to win the Battle of the Bastards in an attempt to win Sansa's love. (Spoiler alert, Petyr: you're creepy and manipulative, and comparing your crush to her dead mom isn't a good way to hit on her.)

Related
Game of Thrones: Cersei's Prophecy May Predict an Unexpected Killer

Not only does Littlefinger approach Sansa romantically for what feels like the millionth time, but he also tries to turn her against Jon. At the end of the episode, the two exchange a strange look that can either be interpreted as Sansa conspiring with Littlefinger or fearing and despising him. Per usual, we'll have to wait until season seven begins to find out.

The Theory

Because of the strange glance exchanged between Sansa and her incessant, murderous suitor, some fans have theorized that she will ultimately kill him as penance for the way he has manipulated her and demolished her once happy family. However, we're banking on a completely different Stark eventually slaying Littlefinger: Arya.

We already know that Arya is making her way home, casually stopping in the Riverlands to enact some bloody vengeance on Walder Frey and his ilk. We also know that The Hound is roaming the Riverlands, and he and Arya have history — remember that time when she left him for dead in the middle of the wilderness? And thanks to season seven promo teasers, we know that Arya is donning northern clothes that suit noble members of Stark house. With these two bits of knowledge, we theorize that Arya and The Hound will cross paths somewhere in the Riverlands — though whether Arya will look like Arya is still a question, thanks to her training with the Faceless Men — and he will reveal in casual conversation that Littlefinger is the one who betrayed Ned Stark to King Joffrey way back in season one. Arya will either check The Hound off her list for good or make peace with him and part ways.

Armed with the new knowledge that Littlefinger is to blame for her family's misfortunes, Arya will return to Winterfell and find him there, probably still putting the moves on her older sister. Because she's no stranger to violent revenge, she will put an end to him and his creepy, fiendish ways. Voila! That's some perfect Stark justice, if you ask us. There are other fans who believe that Arya will eventually murder Petyr Baelish, too; there are even entire videos dedicated to the idea on YouTube. What's up for debate is the when and how, but in our opinion the Riverlands timeline this upcoming season makes all too much sense.

Of course, given the show's history, sometimes the bad guys win — and if Sansa and Littlefinger are indeed conspiring against Jon in some way, this scenario could end badly for either Arya or Sansa, depending on who has the upper hand. Guess we'll have to find out when the next chapter of their story unfolds!

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTheoriesTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
by Krista Jones
Banana Trend Products
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Do I Have to Delete Uber?
Opinion
It’s Time to Kick Uber to the Curb
by Kate Jackson Sabelhaus
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
Game of Thrones Season 7 GIFs
Game of Thrones
The 11 Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Moments (So Far)
by Ryan Roschke
Game of Thrones Spinoff Details
Game of Thrones
HBO Is Developing FOUR Game of Thrones Spinoff Series
by Maggie Pehanick
Will Sam Learn Who Jon Snow's Parents Are on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Sam Is the Key to Jon Snow Learning the Truth About His Parents on Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Daughters and Body Image
Body Positivity
by Jenny Sugar
The Best Carry-On Suitcases
Travel
by Krista Jones
Unicorn Taiyaki Ice Cream
Mermaids
by Brinton Parker
Why 2017 Is a Great Year for Wonderfully Weird TV
TV
Why 2017 Is a Great Year for Wonderfully Weird TV
by India Yaffe
Travel Gifts For Graduates
Summer
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds