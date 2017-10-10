 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
Yeah, So the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is INSANE
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Nostalgia
8 Reasons Scream Is the Ultimate Scary Movie

Who Plays Jerry on The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead: Cooper Andrews, aka Jerry, Is the Breakout Star the Show Needed

The Walking Dead is jam-packed with characters we've all come to love and root for, but season seven introduced a new character who immediately stole our hearts. Jerry, played by Cooper Andrews, lives in the Kingdom and is an advisor/bodyguard to King Ezekiel. He's also funny as hell and able to take out both walkers and bad guys with ease. He's basically the right-hand man we all would want on our side if the zombie apocalypse ever happened. His comedic one-liners are also a much-needed relief from all of the madness happening courtesy of Negan.

In real life, Andrews was a huge fan of the show before he even got the part as Jerry. He also served as a boom operator on the show before joining the cast. Executive producer Scott M. Gimple told Andrews he specifically chose him for the role because "you have this smile that when you smile, you seem really happy, but when you're not smiling, you seem really dangerous."

Before his breakout role on TWD, the 32-year-old actor from Long Island, NY, actually starred in another AMC series, Halt and Catch Fire. He played a programmer named Yo-Yo Engberk for three seasons. He also has acting credits on hit shows like Hawaii Five-0 and Limitless. Up next, you can find him on the big screen in Den of Thieves alongside Gerard Butler and Pablo Schreiber.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for fans of The Walking Dead, Gimple says we're in for a treat in season eight because there will be much more of Jerry kicking ass and taking names. We couldn't be more excited!

Image Source: AMC
Join the conversation
Cooper AndrewsThe Walking DeadTV
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds