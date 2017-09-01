 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
JK Rowling
Harry Potter's Emotional Epilogue Took Place Today, and Now We Can't Stop Crying

The Walking Dead Season 8 Details

All the Gritty Facts For Season 8 of The Walking Dead

Before the seventh season of The Walking Dead was even halfway over, AMC renewed the show for season eight. This means we've got plenty of apocalyptic zombie horror to look forward to, all the way through mid-2018. So if you were feeling bored by the recent season's single-storyline pacing or find yourself looking far, far ahead to a time when Glenn's tragic, graphic death is a distant memory, season eight is the place to go. Let's go over what we know so far.

The Season Will Kick Off With the Show's 100th Episode

Typically, it's a huge deal when any TV show hits this triple-digit benchmark. It must be especially true for TWD, seeing as pretty much every season has been only 16 episodes in length. Considering this accomplishment is also a season premiere, chances are the show could pull out all the stops in a way they might never have before.

The Official Trailer Is Absolutely Wild

During this year's epic Comic-Con weekend down in San Diego, AMC dropped an epic new trailer that had a truly incredible ending. We had two questions: what's with "old Rick," and who's in that storage container?!

ADVERTISEMENT

Negan Will Play a Big Part

During an interview with Howard Stern, actor and Negan portrayer Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed that Negan will still be a big deal, even after season seven concludes. "I know I will be on board for season eight," Morgan said. "We've finished [season seven] a week ago. The next two, I'm really big in. I'm f*cking heavy in those." It makes sense, now that war is officially on. Especially if you know what happens to Negan in the comic books.

We Can Venture a Guess at What Might Happen

Based on what happens in the comics, there's a very strong possibility that season eight will entirely consist of the huge war against the Saviors. If that wraps up in the first half of the season, however, there are more dangers lurking on the horizon. In the comic books, the next evil group is called the Whisperers. And they're just as terrible as Negan and the Saviors, if not more so.

Whatever Happens Will Be "Intense"

During Talking Dead, AMC's aftershow, showrunner Scott Gimple said, "The first four episodes will melt people's minds and break their televisions."

There Is a Definite Premiere Date

At Comic-Con, AMC confirmed the locked-in premiere date for the season. The Walking Dead returns on Oct. 22.

Image Source: AMC
Join the conversation
The Walking DeadTV
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Real Estate
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Apartment Might Be Even More Beautiful Than They Are
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Kate Middleton's Homes
Kate Middleton
Even Before She Was a Princess, Kate Middleton's Homes Were Practically Palaces
by Brittney Stephens
Shake Shake Burger Recipe | Video
Get the Dish
Hack Shake Shack's ShackBurger
by Brandi Milloy
No-Bake Frosted Animal Cracker Cheesecake
Food Video
This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia
by Brandi Milloy
Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds