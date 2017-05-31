6 Badass Details About the Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know

Ever since seeing Wonder Woman do her thing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we've been all kinds of excited for her upcoming solo flick, which will be the first-ever live-action film about the comic book character. In addition to expanding the DC Cinematic Universe even further, the movie promises us a solid storyline and tons of kickass fight scenes for the feminist icon. It hits theaters this weekend, so take a look at all of the details we've been able to dig up about the movie so far!