Alicia Vikander Will Win You Over With Her Amazing Airport Style

While most people are focusing on Alicia Vikander's red carpet looks (can you blame them?), we've been zeroing in on what she chooses to wear at the airport. We're talking chic navy trench coats, orange block-heel mules, and, of course, that sparkly engagement ring. It seems like the actress has an array of statement-making pieces she likes to wear while traveling. Keep reading to have a look at some of her best airport outfits, and shop similar pieces for your wardrobe, too.