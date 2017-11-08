 Skip Nav
Alicia Vikander Will Win You Over With Her Amazing Airport Style

While most people are focusing on Alicia Vikander's red carpet looks (can you blame them?), we've been zeroing in on what she chooses to wear at the airport. We're talking chic navy trench coats, orange block-heel mules, and, of course, that sparkly engagement ring. It seems like the actress has an array of statement-making pieces she likes to wear while traveling. Keep reading to have a look at some of her best airport outfits, and shop similar pieces for your wardrobe, too.

Urban Outfitters
Marta Mule Heel
$59
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Mules & Clogs
Helmut Lang
WOMEN'S LEATHER SQUARE-TOE MULES
$565 $339
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more Helmut Lang Mules & Clogs
Marsèll
closed toe mules
$790 $316
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marsèll Mules & Clogs
Laundry by Shelli Segal
Layered Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
$168
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Laundry by Shelli Segal Dresses
RED Valentino
Ruffled Shift Dress
$595
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more RED Valentino Day Dresses
Max Mara
Alaggio Side Ruched Dress
$295 $177
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Max Mara Dresses
Bloomingdale's Cocktail Dresses
nanette Nanette Lepore Bell Sleeve Crepe Dress
$189
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Cocktail Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Circle Leather Shoulder Bag
$298
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Shoulder Bags
MODA OPERANDI Bags
Bertoni1949 Regular Bertoncina
$2,150
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags
Chloé
Small Pixie Suede & Leather Top Handle Bag
$1,490
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Chloé Satchels
Rebecca Minkoff
Boston Circle Shoulder Bag
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags
Carven
Orsay Nude Leather Round Crossbody Bag
$469
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Carven Shoulder Bags
Splendid
Skinny Drawstring Joggers
$138
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Splendid Activewear
Peserico
Tie Jogger Pants
$535
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Peserico Activewear Pants
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Plus Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
$74.50
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Sweaters
Everlane
The Pima Stretch Turtleneck
$30
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Turtlenecks
The Fifth Label
In Motion Trench Coat
$145 $89
from Gilt
Buy Now See more The Fifth Label Coats
Club Monaco
Daylina Coat
$459
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Coats
Wearing a Black Turtleneck, Gray Jeans, and a Pair of Beige Mules
Styling a White Top With an Oversize Blanket Scarf and Cropped Jeans
Keeping It Simple in a Black Tee, Dark Jeans, and a Round Bag
Styling a Black Cardigan With a Matching Shirt, Ankle-Length Jeans, and Sneakers
Styling a Navy Coat With a White Turtleneck Sweater and Pair of Orange Mules
Wearing a Casual Pair of Joggers and a Sweatshirt
Wearing a Black Shift Dress, Suede Boots, and Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters Marta Mule Heel
Helmut Lang Square-Toe Mules
Marsèll Closed-Toe Mules
Laundry by Shelli Segal Shift Dress
Red Valentino Ruffled Shift Dress
Max Mara Alaggio Side Ruched Dress
Nanette by Nanette Lepore Crepe Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Circle Bag
Bertoni1949 Regular Bertoncina
Chloé Top Handle Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Boston Circle Bag
Carven Orsay Round Bag
Splendid Skinny Drawstring Joggers
Peserico Tie Jogger Pants
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Turtleneck Sweater
Everlane The Pima Stretch Turtleneck
The Fifth Label In Motion Trench Coat
Club Monaco Daylina Coat
Celebrity Street StyleAlicia VikanderAirport StyleGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShopping
