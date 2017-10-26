Alicia Vikander's Stunning Wedding Ring Is Just the Cherry on Top of an Already Stylish Outfit

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender got married in a private ceremony in Ibiza. While there were no photos of Alicia's wedding dress, we do know that the actress wore a white prima cotton sundress by the Australian-brand Zimmermann ($795) while on the trip. Now, we're getting a closer look at Alicia's beautiful wedding band and engagement ring, and let's just say this is a pairing worth zooming in on.

While at the airport in Miami, Alicia wore a white cable-knit sweater with Mother Denim jeans and a gray coat thrown over her shoulders. She finished her look off with white low-top sneakers and a round bag, both by Louis Vuitton. The actress's simple silver wedding band coordinated with her dazzling square-cut diamond engagement ring. Keep reading to have a closer look at her new jewels ahead.