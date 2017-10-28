Alicia Vikander's Airport Look Will Have You Saying, "When Does She Not Look Amazing?"

When most people travel, we opt for sweatpants and a pair of comfy sneakers, but newlywed Alicia Vikander opted for a more fashion-forward ensemble. The actress, who recently showed off her gorgeous engagement ring and wedding band, was spotted at the airport wearing a white turtleneck with jeans and a blue coat.

Alicia accessorized with a pair of red sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton duffle bag. While her outfit was on point, we couldn't help but stare at her unexpected mules that tied her airport look together. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble, and buy similar styles for your shoe rotation.