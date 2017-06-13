The 1 Smart Styling Move Every Fashion Girl Makes For a Flight

Your vacation plans are set, but you've been putting off packing. How the heck are you going to fit all the outfits you want to bring into your suitcase? Don't you fret — the style bloggers have a quick tip we're picking up on. Since these girls are constantly traveling, they need to find a way to create fashionable looks with the bare essentials and still tote along their chunky booties that take up room.

The answer comes by way of layering. First, set aside the most voluminous pieces you want to bring, then find a way to work them into your travel outfit. Read on to see how it's done, then shop for the basics you might be missing. Wait — were you still worried about what to wear on the plane? Consider that problem solved.