6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion How to Layer For a Flight The 1 Smart Styling Move Every Fashion Girl Makes For a Flight June 13, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak Your vacation plans are set, but you've been putting off packing. How the heck are you going to fit all the outfits you want to bring into your suitcase? Don't you fret — the style bloggers have a quick tip we're picking up on. Since these girls are constantly traveling, they need to find a way to create fashionable looks with the bare essentials and still tote along their chunky booties that take up room. The answer comes by way of layering. First, set aside the most voluminous pieces you want to bring, then find a way to work them into your travel outfit. Read on to see how it's done, then shop for the basics you might be missing. Wait — were you still worried about what to wear on the plane? Consider that problem solved. 1 Pack Your Long Black Cardigan That Goes With Everything A photo posted by Jacey Duprie (@damselindior) on May 10, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT 2 Work Comfortable Accessories on the Flight — Like a Bandana and Belt A photo posted by Shea Marie (@peaceloveshea) on Mar 7, 2016 at 5:06pm PST 3 Put On a Printed Coat That Won't Clash but Rather Play up All Your Outfits A photo posted by Blair Eadie / Atlantic Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on Mar 28, 2016 at 6:34pm PDT 4 Throw On That Go-To Moto Jacket Just in Case A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:51pm PDT 5 Wear Your Leather Booties to the Airport — They Take Up Too Much Space in Your Case A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Apr 24, 2016 at 6:28am PDT 6 Wear the Fancy Top That Might Wrinkle in Your Bag to Avoid Ironing It Later A photo posted by Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) on Dec 8, 2015 at 4:33am PST 7 Strap On Your Favorite Designer Purse and Carry a Matching Duffle A photo posted by Andy Torres (@stylescrapbook) on Apr 10, 2016 at 11:30pm PDT 8 Work Cozy Separates Like a Maxi and Tee, and Tote Your Favorite Blazer A photo posted by Denni Elias (@dennielias) on Jan 14, 2016 at 12:40pm PST 9 Try Layering up in 1 Shade, Then Packing Your Colors — It'll Help You Pack Faster A photo posted by Natalie Suarez (@natalieoffduty) on Apr 21, 2016 at 8:23am PDT 10 Even in the Spring and Summer, Throw On Your Lightweight Scarves and Jackets Ahead of a Breezy Night A photo posted by Tee (@thatsotee) on Apr 4, 2016 at 8:39pm PDT