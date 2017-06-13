 Skip Nav
The 1 Smart Styling Move Every Fashion Girl Makes For a Flight

How to Layer For a Flight

The 1 Smart Styling Move Every Fashion Girl Makes For a Flight

Your vacation plans are set, but you've been putting off packing. How the heck are you going to fit all the outfits you want to bring into your suitcase? Don't you fret — the style bloggers have a quick tip we're picking up on. Since these girls are constantly traveling, they need to find a way to create fashionable looks with the bare essentials and still tote along their chunky booties that take up room.

The answer comes by way of layering. First, set aside the most voluminous pieces you want to bring, then find a way to work them into your travel outfit. Read on to see how it's done, then shop for the basics you might be missing. Wait — were you still worried about what to wear on the plane? Consider that problem solved.

1 Pack Your Long Black Cardigan That Goes With Everything

A photo posted by Jacey Duprie (@damselindior) on

2 Work Comfortable Accessories on the Flight — Like a Bandana and Belt

A photo posted by Shea Marie (@peaceloveshea) on

3 Put On a Printed Coat That Won’t Clash but Rather Play up All Your Outfits

A photo posted by Blair Eadie / Atlantic Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on

4 Throw On That Go-To Moto Jacket Just in Case

A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

5 Wear Your Leather Booties to the Airport — They Take Up Too Much Space in Your Case

A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

6 Wear the Fancy Top That Might Wrinkle in Your Bag to Avoid Ironing It Later

A photo posted by Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) on

7 Strap On Your Favorite Designer Purse and Carry a Matching Duffle

A photo posted by Andy Torres (@stylescrapbook) on

8 Work Cozy Separates Like a Maxi and Tee, and Tote Your Favorite Blazer

A photo posted by Denni Elias (@dennielias) on

9 Try Layering up in 1 Shade, Then Packing Your Colors — It’ll Help You Pack Faster

A photo posted by Natalie Suarez (@natalieoffduty) on

10 Even in the Spring and Summer, Throw On Your Lightweight Scarves and Jackets Ahead of a Breezy Night

A photo posted by Tee (@thatsotee) on

MCM
Women's Logo Silk Bandana Scarf
from Nordstrom
$225
H&M
Patterned Handkerchief
from H&M
$12
Alexander McQueen
Ivory Big & Small Skulls Scarf
from SSENSE
$320 $109
Acne Studios
Jensen Leather Ankle Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$560
Etoile Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant - étoile Dicker Suede Ankle Boots - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$560
Chloé
Women's Susanna Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,380
Givenchy
Women's Antigona Medium Duffel
from Barneys New York
$2,450
Celine
2015 Small Trio Crossbody Bag
from TheRealReal
$725
Nordstrom
Cesca Faux Leather Crossbody Bag - Brown
from Nordstrom
$36
James Perse
Waffle-knit Cashmere Cardigan - Gray
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
Madewell
Marled Postscript Cardigan Sweater
from Madewell
$88
Raey
Long-line twill blazer
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$410
Nordstrom
Women's Mural Structured Blazer
from Nordstrom
$75
shopbop.com
LAVEER Boyfriend Blazer
from shopbop.com
$495
