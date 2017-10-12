 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
Fashion Month's 9 Most Wearable Trends
Spring Fashion
We're Calling It Now: These Are the Runway Bags Every Street Style Star Wants
Street Style
100 Creative Ways to Style Your Jeans So You Can Wear Them on Repeat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Are the Best Bags of 2017

Buying a designer handbag is one of the biggest fashion commitments you can make. After all, when you drop serious cash on an accessory, you want to be able to wear it with everything, have it fit in with your overall style, and — most importantly — last for years to come. But how can you be sure you're making the right choice? Well, armed with knowledge of the best Fall fashion trends from the runway and beyond, we scoured street style snaps to spot the bags with the most buzz. Ahead, you'll find a list of the most popular bags this year among top influencers, from social media sensations to fashion industry insiders. In other words, pick up any of these, and you'll have serious street cred.

Chloé Nile Bracelet Bag
Chloé Nile Bracelet Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Saddle Crossbody
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Saddle Crossbody
Mansur Gavriel Lady Bag
Mansur Gavriel Lady Bag
Fendi Kan I
Fendi Kan I
Gucci GG Marmont Velvet Chain Shoulder Bag
Gucci GG Marmont Velvet Chain Shoulder Bag
Tod's Sella Small Bag
Tod's Sella Small Bag
Coach Dinky Glovetanned Leather With Tooled Tea Rose
Coach Dinky Glovetanned Leather With Tooled Tea Rose
J.W. Anderson Mini Pierce Bag
J.W. Anderson Mini Pierce Bag
Prada Light Frame
Prada Light Frame
Marc Jacobs Striped Big Shot
Marc Jacobs Striped Big Shot
Balenciaga Triangle Duffle
Balenciaga Triangle Duffle
Dior Addict Flap Bag in Dior Oblique Canvas
Dior Addict Flap Bag in Dior Oblique Canvas
Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini
Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Street StyleFallBagsFall Fashion
Celebrity Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Paris Fashion Week Street Style Spring 2018
Street Style
by Hannah Weil McKinley
H&M Halloween Costumes 2017
Halloween
Time Out — H&M Just Launched the Cutest Halloween Costumes We've Ever Seen
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Dress For Fall and Winter Weather
Winter Fashion
Forget Weather.com: Here's an Outfit Guide For Every Temperature
by Sarah Wasilak
Amal Clooney's Shoes
Amal Clooney
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds