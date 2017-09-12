 Skip Nav
9 Fall Wardrobe Updates You Can Make Without Spending a Fortune

Whenever a new season comes along, there's that inevitable feeling of desperately needing a wardrobe update. But with all the fresh merchandise hitting stores, it can be tough to prioritize exactly which Fall trends you really need to have in order to feel like your closet is up to date. Plus, most people aren't working with an unlimited budget, so the more you can get for your money, the better. So as you transition from thinking about what to wear when it's too hot outside to the closet switch-ups that will get you the most bang for your buck in the season ahead, here are some key trends to keep in mind.

Massimo Dutti Feather Scarf
$65
Buy Now
Zara Ruffled Long-Sleeve Tunic
$50
Buy Now
Pixie Market Beatrice Red Smocked Dress
$126
Buy Now
ASOS Tailored Clean Mansy Check Blazer
$87
Buy Now
Zara Double-Breasted Jacket With Lined Buttons
$100
Buy Now
Loéil Lauri Blazer
$168
Buy Now
Massimo Dutti Wide Leather Belt
$90
Buy Now
J.O.A. Asymmetric Hem Fitted Skirt
$73
Buy Now
Loéil Nosara Skirt
$76
Buy Now
Baxter Denim Asymmetric Button Skirt
$102
Buy Now
Red Hot
The easy-breezy Zara Ruffled Long-Sleeve Tunic ($50) is as lounge-worthy as it is cute.
The Mango Puffed-Sleeves Dress ($60) pairs equally well with menswear flats now and tights and ankle boots when the weather turns cold.
The perfect mix of body-conscious and comfortable, the Pixie Market Beatrice Red Smocked Dress ($126) is sure to become your seasonal go-to.
Checked Out
The black-and-white palette of the ASOS Tailored Clean Mansy Check Blazer ($87) makes it easy to wear with virtually any outfit.
For something with a real hit of menswear style, try the Zara Double-Breasted Jacket With Lined Buttons ($100).
Clearly, off-the-shoulder isn't going anywhere . . . even for Fall. Case in point: the Loéil Lauri Blazer ($168).
Big Belts
This & Other Stories Leather Belt ($60) is plain enough to wear with any look but has enough sleek style to add a little something extra to whatever you're wearing.
This Massimo Dutti Wide Leather Belt ($90) will serve as the ideal complement to all your khaki, jewel-toned, and navy ensembles.
If you really want to go for it, the polished yet slightly Western-looking B-Low The Belt Rouge Belt ($162) makes even the most basic black dress feel incredibly chic.
Statement Sweaters
This Forever 21 Contemporary Multi-Stripe Knit Top ($16) mixes well with basics for a quick and easy update.
This season's varsity jacket is the varsity sweater. Snag one like the & Other Stories Jacquard Varsity Striped Sweater ($95) ASAP.
If you're not afraid to try out something a little louder, the Aqua Cashmere Intarsia-Emojis Sweater ($198) might just be your next closet all-star.
Buttoned Up
For those who aren't into the look of bigger buttons, the J.O.A. Asymmetric Hem Fitted Skirt ($73) provides a more subtle alternative.
Sometimes the simplest pieces have the most transformational power in your wardrobe. That's because they're effortless to wear, like the Loéil Nosara Skirt ($76).
The contrasting buttons and architectural style of the Baxter Denim Asymmetric Button Skirt ($102) make it ideal for fans of the modern minimal aesthetic.
Very Velvet
Clocking in at just $25, the H&M Crushed Velvet Dress is near impossible not to add to your cart.
A kimono or duster like the Urban Outfitters Crushed Velvet Kimono ($79) is a stress-free way to add a little bit of Fall to any look.
Layered outfits are more popular than ever, and the Intimately Meow Meow Velvet Maxi Slip ($98) looks just as great over your favorite tee or turtleneck as it does on its own.
Folksy Florals
For a low-commitment take on the trend, try this H&M Off-the-Shoulder Blouse ($25).
The Mango Bow Floral Dress ($70) is the perfect pair to your favorite leather jacket.
With a seriously flattering silhouette, the Floral Garden Ruffle Wrap Dress ($90) may just become your night-out MVP.
Silver Surfer
If an anorak or jacket seems like it might be too loud for you, give the Topshop Metallic Jersey Pleated Skirt ($65) a try.
This Silence + Noise Iridescent Packable Windbreaker Jacket ($79) mixes sporty with slick for a look that's fully of the moment.
TrendsFall FashionShopping
