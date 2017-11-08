 Skip Nav
36 Totally Rad Gifts For Your Denim-Obsessed Friend (or Yourself!)

Denim all but took over the fashion world this year, populating endless store racks and tempting style gurus to finally give that whole denim-on-denim trend a try. The timeless fabric has proven far more versatile than just jeans and shorts, as tons of other cool accessories are now made with the classic material. Denim sneakers? Yep, they exist! Denim necklaces? Mhm, those are a thing, too.

To honor the most Instagrammable fabric of the year, we've gathered the raddest denim items we could find on the internet — all of which make the perfect holiday gifts for the denim-crazed pal in your gang. Get ready to fuel the denim obsession in 3, 2, 1 . . .

Madewell
Adirondack Short Overalls in Washed Black
$118 $59.99
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Shorts
Kenneth Jay Lane Flower Denim Choker
$65
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
RE/DONE
Light High Rise Ankle Crop
$275
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Women's Fashion
Rebecca Minkoff
Stacey Denim Slip-On Platform Sneakers
$130
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Platforms
See by Chloe
Indigo Overdyed Jeans
$315
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more See by Chloe Straight Denim
Loewe
Hammock Small Denim and Leather Hobo Bag
$1,950
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Loewe Hobos
Mother Denim Alphabet Patches
$50
from motherdenim.com
Buy Now
Mara Hoffman
Inez Top
$275
from Mara Hoffman
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Tops
Alexander Wang
Mini Roxy Studded Denim Drawstring Keychain
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Key Chains
Topshop
Appliqué Denim Jacket
$125 $59.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Topshop Denim Jackets
Marc Jacobs
Denim Blue New Logo Tote Bag
$225
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Duffels & Totes
Del Toro
Ice Cream Cone Denim Loafers
$350
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Del Toro Flats
Madewell
Karen Walker® Rodeo Jean Jacket
$385
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Denim Jackets
Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Jeans
Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Idillico Wonder Jeans
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Jeans
Alice + Olivia
Pia Emoji Slip-On Sneakers
$195 $136.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Sneakers
Lucky Brand
Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
$139
from Lucky Brand
Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Denim Jackets
Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes
ban.do Big Denim Tote
$30
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes
Diesel
DieselTM Small Wallets P0320 - Azure
$110
from Diesel
Buy Now See more Diesel Wallets
Mother
Insider Crop Step Fray - Speed Racer
$228
from MOTHER Denim
Buy Now See more Mother Cropped Denim
Madewell
The Oversized Jean Jacket in Marvin Wash
$128
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Denim Jackets
Tibi
Mignon Denim And Leather Tote - Black
$995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tibi Duffels & Totes
Frame
Le Studded Mini Skirt
$245
from Frame Denim
Buy Now See more Frame Mini Skirts
Everlane
The Modern Boyfriend Jean
$68
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Relaxed Denim
Lucky Brand
Bridgette Fitted Denim Overalls In Alice
$49.98
from Lucky Brand
Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Flare Denim
MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Rae Feather Denim Leather Tote
$500
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Everlane
The High-Rise Skinny Jean (Ankle)
$68
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Skinny Denim
Chiara Ferragni
Flirting Slip-On Platform Sneaker
$361 $199.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Chiara Ferragni Platforms
Nordstrom Rack Hats
Free Press Solid Denim Baseball Cap
$12.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Hats
Missguided
Plus Size Oversized Denim Shirt Dress
$51
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Plus Dresses
Dries Van Noten
Indigo Denim Ankle Boot
$790
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Dries Van Noten Boots
Madewell
Denim Zip Romper
$128 $39.99
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Shorts
Coach
Denim Windowpane Challis
$195
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Scarves & Wraps
Asos
Denim Shirt with Puff Sleeve In Midwash Blue
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Tops
Forzieri Sneakers
Converse Limited Edition Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Denim Destroyed Unisex Sneakers
$105 $73.50
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Forzieri Sneakers
Chanel
CC Denim Cuff Bracelet
$1,000
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Chanel Bracelets
Marc Jacobs
Biker Patchwork Denim Backpack
$550 $385
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Backpacks
