Best Denim Gifts
36 Totally Rad Gifts For Your Denim-Obsessed Friend (or Yourself!)
Denim all but took over the fashion world this year, populating endless store racks and tempting style gurus to finally give that whole denim-on-denim trend a try. The timeless fabric has proven far more versatile than just jeans and shorts, as tons of other cool accessories are now made with the classic material. Denim sneakers? Yep, they exist! Denim necklaces? Mhm, those are a thing, too.
To honor the most Instagrammable fabric of the year, we've gathered the raddest denim items we could find on the internet — all of which make the perfect holiday gifts for the denim-crazed pal in your gang. Get ready to fuel the denim obsession in 3, 2, 1 . . .
Adirondack Short Overalls in Washed Black
$118 $59.99
Stacey Denim Slip-On Platform Sneakers
$130
Hammock Small Denim and Leather Hobo Bag
$1,950
Mini Roxy Studded Denim Drawstring Keychain
$295
Appliqué Denim Jacket
$125 $59.97
Denim Blue New Logo Tote Bag
$225
from Forzieri
Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Idillico Wonder Jeans
$295
Pia Emoji Slip-On Sneakers
$195 $136.50
Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
$139
from Lucky Brand
ban.do Big Denim Tote
$30
Insider Crop Step Fray - Speed Racer
$228
from MOTHER Denim
The Oversized Jean Jacket in Marvin Wash
$128
Mignon Denim And Leather Tote - Black
$995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Bridgette Fitted Denim Overalls In Alice
$49.98
from Lucky Brand
Rae Feather Denim Leather Tote
$500
from MODA OPERANDI
Flirting Slip-On Platform Sneaker
$361 $199.97
Free Press Solid Denim Baseball Cap
$12.97
Plus Size Oversized Denim Shirt Dress
$51
from Missguided
Converse Limited Edition Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Denim Destroyed Unisex Sneakers
$105 $73.50
from Forzieri
Biker Patchwork Denim Backpack
$550 $385
