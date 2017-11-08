36 Totally Rad Gifts For Your Denim-Obsessed Friend (or Yourself!)

Denim all but took over the fashion world this year, populating endless store racks and tempting style gurus to finally give that whole denim-on-denim trend a try. The timeless fabric has proven far more versatile than just jeans and shorts, as tons of other cool accessories are now made with the classic material. Denim sneakers? Yep, they exist! Denim necklaces? Mhm, those are a thing, too.

To honor the most Instagrammable fabric of the year, we've gathered the raddest denim items we could find on the internet — all of which make the perfect holiday gifts for the denim-crazed pal in your gang. Get ready to fuel the denim obsession in 3, 2, 1 . . .