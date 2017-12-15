Affordable Designer Gifts
22 Affordable Gifts From All Your Favorite Designers — Yes, Really
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
22 Affordable Gifts From All Your Favorite Designers — Yes, Really
If your best friend, mother-in-law, grandma (whoever!) is obsessed with designer goods, get her what she came for this holiday season. From wallets to bracelets, jewelry to sunglasses, there are numerous high-end picks that are within your budget. We took care of the hard part and shopped for you, so all you have to do is gift.
These stylish selects are all under $250, so you can pamper her with exactly what she wants this year without breaking the bank. And it's not too late because if you select two-day shipping they'll arrive just in time.
— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak
Patent mini moon clutch
$245
from The Webster
Adam Selman X Le Specs The Last Lolita Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$120
from MODA OPERANDI
Appliquéd Textured-leather Iphone 7 Case - Pink
$185
Embellished Textured-leather Keychain
$185
Rainbow Silicone Iphone 6 Case - White
$85 $60
Super Fluo Neon Leather Wallet - Pink
$105
Plastic Round Havana Sunglasses
$219
Pansy Appliquéd Ribbed Wool-blend Beanie - Pink
$150
Rockstud Small Leather Bracelet
$175
from Bergdorf Goodman
Elastic Logo Crop Sweatshirt
$175
from Orchard Mile
Aster Earrings
$95
0previous images
-9more images