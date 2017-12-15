If your best friend, mother-in-law, grandma (whoever!) is obsessed with designer goods, get her what she came for this holiday season. From wallets to bracelets, jewelry to sunglasses, there are numerous high-end picks that are within your budget. We took care of the hard part and shopped for you, so all you have to do is gift.

These stylish selects are all under $250, so you can pamper her with exactly what she wants this year without breaking the bank. And it's not too late because if you select two-day shipping they'll arrive just in time.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak