22 Affordable Gifts From All Your Favorite Designers — Yes, Really
22 Affordable Gifts From All Your Favorite Designers — Yes, Really

If your best friend, mother-in-law, grandma (whoever!) is obsessed with designer goods, get her what she came for this holiday season. From wallets to bracelets, jewelry to sunglasses, there are numerous high-end picks that are within your budget. We took care of the hard part and shopped for you, so all you have to do is gift.

These stylish selects are all under $250, so you can pamper her with exactly what she wants this year without breaking the bank. And it's not too late because if you select two-day shipping they'll arrive just in time.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

Chloé
Women's Charm Hook
$60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Chloé Charms
Mansur Gavriel
Patent mini moon clutch
$245
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Clutches
La Mer
The Lip Balm
$60
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more La Mer Lip Treatments
Rachel Comey
Arc Earrings
$104
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rachel Comey Earrings
Rag & Bone
Francie scarf
$250
from Rag & Bone
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Scarves & Wraps
Gucci
GG Marmont card case
$250
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Bags
Yeezy
Burgundy Calabasas Socks
$25
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Yeezy Socks
MODA OPERANDI Sunglasses
Adam Selman X Le Specs The Last Lolita Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$120
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Appliquéd Textured-leather Iphone 7 Case - Pink
$185
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Tech Accessories
Prada
Embellished Textured-leather Keychain
$185
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more Prada Key Chains
Stella McCartney
Rainbow Silicone Iphone 6 Case - White
$85 $60
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Tech Accessories
Comme des Garcons
Super Fluo Neon Leather Wallet - Pink
$105
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more Comme des Garcons Wallets
Celine
Plastic Round Havana Sunglasses
$219
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Celine Sunglasses
Acne Studios
Pansy Appliquéd Ribbed Wool-blend Beanie - Pink
$150
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Hats
Clare Vivier
Flat Clutch
$215
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Clare Vivier Clutches
Valentino
Rockstud Small Leather Bracelet
$175
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Valentino Bracelets
Kenzo
Mini Tiger Bracelet
$129
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kenzo Bracelets
Burberry
Nail Polish - No. 302 Polish Red
$23
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Burberry Nail Polish
Frame
Circle Leather Belt - Black
$170
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more Frame Belts
Opening Ceremony
Elastic Logo Crop Sweatshirt
$175
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Cropped Pants
Chanel
CHANCE Twist & Spray Travel Trio
$110
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Chanel Fragrances
Elizabeth and James
Aster Earrings
$95
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Earrings
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
