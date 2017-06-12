8 Stores 20-Somethings Should Shop That Aren't Zara or H&M

If you're in your 20s, you probably pop into Zara or Forever 21 more frequently than you'd care to admit. Although there's nothing wrong with buying from these places, there's a chance you accumulate clothes that you only wear once or never at all (we see you $10 shirt!). If this fashion cycle sounds like you, it's time to expand your list of go-to shops.

We curated a list of lesser-known spots you might have forgotten about, or didn't know existed. The likes of Pixie Market and Mango are on par with some of your favorite fast-fashion retailers in terms of style and shopping selections. If you need more convincing, read up on eight hot spots below worth checking out. You'll find a mix of quality affordable and slightly higher-end items, all of which can become the building blocks to a new wardrobe.