 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
29 Gifts to Buy When You Don't Know Her Size

Buying gifts can be tricky — even if someone is your BFF, picking the right size isn't always easy. Luckily for you, these simple but stylish gifts require no measurements at all. Glittering jewels, cool caps, sophisticated bags . . . there are so many great pieces stylish enough to make even the pickiest recipient happy.

You may think it's impossible to please everyone, but armed with the picks ahead, you just might surprise yourself. Start shopping now to find the gifts that are the easiest choices you just might ever make. Want more ideas for the rest of your list? We've got you covered with our ultimate holiday gift guide.

— Additional reporting by Aemilia Madden

Related
Get More Bang For Your Buck by Giving 1 of These Sweet Gift Sets
Hedley & Bennett x Richer Poorer
$16
from richer-poorer.com
Buy Now
Away's carry on
$225
from awaytravel.com
Buy Now
Zara backpack
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Tai
Evil Eye Cuff Bracelet
$70
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Tai Bracelets
Balenciaga
Leather Card Holder
$325
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Wallets
Topshop Belts
Tapestry chain belt
$40
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Belts
Eugenia Kim
Poe Do Not Disturb Cashmere Beanie
$225
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Hats
Kayu
Mini St Tropez Tote
$65
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kayu Duffels & Totes
shopbop.com Coasters
Gray Malin Bon Voyage Coaster Set
$95
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Coasters
BaubleBar
Script Initial Stud Earrings
$140
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Kate Spade
for minnie mouse minnie coin purse
$88
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Wallets
Jonathan Adler
Eyes Valet Tray
$68
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Trays & Platters
Nordstrom Skincare Tools
Cool Enough Studio The Sleeping Mask
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Skincare Tools
J.Crew
Striped fur pom pom
$15
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Women's Fashion
Anthropologie Tech Accessories
Kreafunk aHead Wireless Headphones
$145
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Tech Accessories
Weekday
Baseball cap
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Weekday Hats
Rifle Paper Co.
Juliet Rose Social Stationery 12-Pack Note Cards & Envelopes - Green
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Stationery
Givenchy
Intarsia Wool Gloves - Black
$230
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Givenchy Gloves
Linda Farrow
Women's 51Mm Round 24 Karat Gold Trim Sunglasses - Black/ Yellow Gold/ Grey
$645
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Linda Farrow Sunglasses
Gucci
Women's Coco Capitan Print Silk Scarf
$495
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Gucci Scarves & Wraps
Anthropologie Candles
Suite One Studio Mimira Candle
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Nordstrom Tech Accessories
Recover Rose Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - Pink
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tech Accessories
burgundy suede wristlet clutch
$290
from paige.com
Buy Now
Anya Hindmarch
Smiley Fox Fur Ear Muffs
$595
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Hair Accessories
Alison Lou
Fuego Tassel Lighter Cover
$155
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Alison Lou Women's Fashion
Free People
Paradise Crystal Earrings
$38
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Earrings
Jennifer Behr
Celestial Set of 5 Bobby Pins
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jennifer Behr Hair Accessories
Hedley & Bennett x Richer Poorer Socks
Away Carry-on
Zara Backpack
Tai Evil Eye Bracelet
Balenciaga Card Holder
Dannijo Scrunchie
Books with Style Yves Saint Laurent: The Scandal Collection
Topshop Tapestry Belt
Eugenia Kim Beanie
Kayu Mini St Tropez Tote
Gray Malin Coaster Set
BaubleBar Earrings
Kate Spade Coin Purse
Jonathan Adler Tray
Cool Enough Studio Sleep Mask
J.Crew Pom Pom
Kreafunk Wireless Headphones
Weekday Baseball cap
Rifle Paper Co. Stationery
Givenchy Gloves
Linda Farrow Sunglasses
Gucci Silk Scarf
Anthropologie Candle
Recover iPhone Case
Clare V. x Paige Clutch
Anya Hindmarch Ear Muffs
Alison Lou Tassel Lighter Cover
Free People Paradise Crystal Earrings
Jennifer Behr Bobby Pins
Start Slideshow
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionWinter FashionHoliday ShoppingGift GuideWinterHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Hedley & Bennett x Richer Poorer
from richer-poorer.com
$16
Away's carry on
from awaytravel.com
$225
Zara backpack
from zara.com
$40
Tai
Evil Eye Cuff Bracelet
from Lord & Taylor
$70
Balenciaga
Leather Card Holder
from LUISAVIAROMA
$325
Topshop
Tapestry chain belt
from Topshop
$40
Eugenia Kim
Poe Do Not Disturb Cashmere Beanie
from shopbop.com
$225
Kayu
Mini St Tropez Tote
from shopbop.com
$65
shopbop.com
Gray Malin Bon Voyage Coaster Set
from shopbop.com
$95
BaubleBar
Script Initial Stud Earrings
from BaubleBar
$140
Kate Spade
for minnie mouse minnie coin purse
from Kate Spade
$88
Jonathan Adler
Eyes Valet Tray
from shopbop.com
$68
Nordstrom
Cool Enough Studio The Sleeping Mask
from Nordstrom
$22
J.Crew
Striped fur pom pom
from J.Crew
$15
Anthropologie
Kreafunk aHead Wireless Headphones
from Anthropologie
$145
Weekday
Baseball cap
from Asos
$19
Rifle Paper Co.
Juliet Rose Social Stationery 12-Pack Note Cards & Envelopes - Green
from Nordstrom
$22
Givenchy
Intarsia Wool Gloves - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$230
Linda Farrow
Women's 51Mm Round 24 Karat Gold Trim Sunglasses - Black/ Yellow Gold/ Grey
from Nordstrom
$645
Gucci
Women's Coco Capitan Print Silk Scarf
from Nordstrom
$495
Anthropologie
Suite One Studio Mimira Candle
from Anthropologie
$24
Nordstrom
Recover Rose Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - Pink
from Nordstrom
$20
burgundy suede wristlet clutch
from paige.com
$290
Anya Hindmarch
Smiley Fox Fur Ear Muffs
from Bergdorf Goodman
$595
Alison Lou
Fuego Tassel Lighter Cover
from MODA OPERANDI
$155
Free People
Paradise Crystal Earrings
from Free People
$38
Jennifer Behr
Celestial Set of 5 Bobby Pins
from shopbop.com
$150
Shop More
Kate Spade Wallets SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Leather Bow Wallet
from TheRealReal
$75$45
Kate Spade
3D Cherry Coin Purse
from shopbop.com
$98
Kate Spade
Cooke Hill Beca Wallet
from shopbop.com
$98$65.66
Kate Spade
Antoine Applique Card Holder
from shopbop.com
$68
Kate Spade
Cooke Hill Lacey Wallet
from shopbop.com
$198$132.66
Nordstrom Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
Nordstrom
Recover Gemstone Iphone 6/7/8 & 6/7/8 Plus Case - White
from Nordstrom
$20
Kate Spade
Paris Poppy Iphone 7/8 & 7/8 Plus Case - Black
from Nordstrom
$40
Sonix
Tortoise Print Iphone X Case - Brown
from Nordstrom
$45
Sonix
Coco Banana Iphone 6/6S/7/8 Case - Green
from Nordstrom
$35
Nordstrom
Recover Black Marble Iphone 6/6S/7/8 Case - Black
from Nordstrom
$20
Rifle Paper Co. Stationery SHOP MORE
Rifle Paper Co.
Penned Posies 2017-2018 Planner
from Anthropologie
$34
Rifle Paper Co.
2018 Floral Covered Planner
from shopbop.com
$34
Rifle Paper Co.
2018 Herb Garden Spiral Bound Planner
from shopbop.com
$34
Rifle Paper Co.
Moonlit Garden 2017-2018 Planner
from Anthropologie
$34
Rifle Paper Co.
Botanical 2018 Appointment Calendar
from Anthropologie
$26
Eugenia Kim Hats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Ladies in Your Life
by Tara Block
Winter Fashion
This Is the Hat All Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing Right Now
by Alessandra Foresto
Ariana Grande
15 Gifts That Will Have Ariana Grande Fans Daydreamin'
by Samantha Netkin
Holiday Entertainment
Shop 100 Last-Minute Gift Ideas!
by Lauren Turner
BaubleBar Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
50 Fun and Affordable Gifts For Three Kings' Day
by Kelsey Garcia
Shopping
Say Thanks to Your Bridesmaids With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
25 Dazzling Gifts That Will Make Your BFF Go Starry-Eyed
by Macy Cate Williams
Budget Tips
All the Online Places You Can Get Free (or Almost Free!) Shipping
by Lauren Finney
Kate Spade Wallets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday For Kids
22 Cute and Useful Gifts Your Babysitter Will Love — All Under $50!
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
11 Floral Travel Accessories So Pretty, You'll Want to Take Them Everywhere
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
J.Crew Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
gift guide
100+ Gifts the Woman in Your Life Will Fall Head Over Heels For
by Hilary White
Holiday For Kids
42 Great Last-Minute Gifts to Fill Kids' Stockings
by Alessia Santoro
Tech Shopping
7 Tech Essentials For Spring and Beyond
by Annie Gabillet
Gift Guide
TrèsSugar's Ultimate 2012 Gift Guide
by Tara Block
Kate Spade Wallets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
katerenamaria
_wilson_gabrielle_
ashleynstyle
riccialexis
Nordstrom Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
daniellespotz
southcoaststyleoc
monika.boch
_megankristine
Rifle Paper Co. Stationery AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
imfixintoblog
kattanita
amy_cbandbp
almafied
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds