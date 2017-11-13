Best One-Size-Fits-All Gifts
29 Gifts to Buy When You Don't Know Her Size
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
29 Gifts to Buy When You Don't Know Her Size
Buying gifts can be tricky — even if someone is your BFF, picking the right size isn't always easy. Luckily for you, these simple but stylish gifts require no measurements at all. Glittering jewels, cool caps, sophisticated bags . . . there are so many great pieces stylish enough to make even the pickiest recipient happy.
You may think it's impossible to please everyone, but armed with the picks ahead, you just might surprise yourself. Start shopping now to find the gifts that are the easiest choices you just might ever make. Want more ideas for the rest of your list? We've got you covered with our ultimate holiday gift guide.
— Additional reporting by Aemilia Madden
Poe Do Not Disturb Cashmere Beanie
$225
Gray Malin Bon Voyage Coaster Set
$95
for minnie mouse minnie coin purse
$88
from Kate Spade
Eyes Valet Tray
$68
Cool Enough Studio The Sleeping Mask
$22
Kreafunk aHead Wireless Headphones
$145
from Anthropologie
Juliet Rose Social Stationery 12-Pack Note Cards & Envelopes - Green
$22
Women's 51Mm Round 24 Karat Gold Trim Sunglasses - Black/ Yellow Gold/ Grey
$645
Women's Coco Capitan Print Silk Scarf
$495
Suite One Studio Mimira Candle
$24
from Anthropologie
Recover Rose Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - Pink
$20
Smiley Fox Fur Ear Muffs
$595
from Bergdorf Goodman
Fuego Tassel Lighter Cover
$155
from MODA OPERANDI
Celestial Set of 5 Bobby Pins
$150
0previous images
-2more images