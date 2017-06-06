 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Year's CFDA Award Winners Are So Talented, You'll Cheer Hard
Award Season
Every Outfit Made a Serious Splash at This Year's CFDA Awards
Swimwear
17 Fun and Flirty One-Piece Swimsuits — All Under $50
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Year's CFDA Award Winners Are So Talented, You'll Cheer Hard

In case you missed this very important fashion event, the CFDA Awards were last night. The ceremony celebrated the most distinguished designers and influencers with a star-studded red carpet. Though notable faces like Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington, and Diane Kruger were in attendance, the night really belonged to Raf Simons who took home both the Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year awards for Calvin Klein. His win marks the second time in history that the same designer's won both categories in the same year. So, yes, you can say last night was a pretty big deal for him and the fashion crowd. Scroll on to see the list of all the winners.

Related
Bella Hadid Walked the CFDA Red Carpet in a Barbie-Pink Minidress — and She Owned It

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion NewsCfda AwardsDesigner
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Concludes Her International Trip Wearing the Same Designer Behind the $51K Coat
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Princess Diana's Charity Work
The Royals
by Monica Sisavat
Brock Collection Wins 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund
Fashion News
9 Things to Know About Brock Collection, This Year's CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winner
by Marina Liao
Celebrities Who Got Back Together After Getting Divorced
Celebrity Couples
7 Celebrity Couples Who Got Back Together After Getting Divorced
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is Model Grace Elizabeth?
Celebrity Style
This New Victoria's Secret Model Just Might Rival Gigi Hadid
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds