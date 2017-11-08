 Skip Nav
This Affordable Label Is Taking Over Everyone's Closets — Starting With the Models

When a brand keeps popping up on different celebrities, you know it has to be good. The latest fashion sensation is I.Am.Gia, an Australian clothing label that has been making the rounds with models such as Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. The retailer offers a selection of tops, dresses, and bottoms, though not in your run-of-the-mill patterns. The creations adhere to a strict punk-rock-meets-'80s-vibe (think camo print, PVC pants, and hardware details on shirts).

Every piece gives off a unique, edgy feel, which is perfect if your style aligns with Bella's. Most impressive is that many of the I.Am.Gia pieces ring in at under $150, making this an affordable label every fashion girl can shop. The models are already on it, so we have no doubt you'll find at least one, if not two items, to fall in love with too.

