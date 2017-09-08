 Skip Nav
These Street Style Looks Say 1 Thing: New York Fashion Week Is Here
Model Street Style So Good, It Outshines the Runway

While most of the world is focusing on what models are wearing on the runway, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for what they're wearing once they hit the streets. It seems like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have packed an array of statement-making pieces to wear while running around New York this season — and they're not the only ones. From Kaia Gerber's Pepsi leather jacket (a tribute to her mom, Cindy Crawford) to Bella Hadid's one-of-a-kind Off-White Nike sneakers, these celebs deliver when it comes to street style looks at New York Fashion Week. Keep reading to have a look at all of the best looks that you may have missed so far.

Kendall Jenner Sparkled in a Yellow Minidress That's Perfect For Date Night

Kaia Gerber Paid Tribute to Her Mom's Iconic Pepsi Commercial
She Also Wore a White Crop Top and Burgundy Cotton Citizen Jeans
Kaia Styled a Leather Dress With a Matching Newsboy Cap
Kendall Jenner Carried a Graffiti-Covered Balenciaga Bag
She Also Wore a Tweed Trench Coat, a Crop Top, and High-Waisted Jeans
Kendall Wore a Gold Dress From August Getty Atelier's SS'16 Collection
Gigi Hadid Was Caught Wearing a Pretty Pink Suit
Gigi Also Wore a White Tamuna Ingorokva Jumpsuit With a Stalvey Bag
Bella Hadid Carried a Yellow Fendi Bag and Wore an Alexander Wang Crop Top
Bella Wore a Cult Gaia Tunic, Ripped Jeans, and an Off-White Belt
Bella's Red Newsboy Cap Matched Her Chanel Belt and Dior Slingback Pumps
Karlie Kloss Opted For a White Crop Top and Striped Trousers
Suki Waterhouse Wore a Business-Casual Look
Poppy Delevingne Wore a Vintage Tee With a Denim Miniskirt
