Model Street Style at Fashion Week Spring 2018
Model Street Style So Good, It Outshines the Runway
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Model Street Style So Good, It Outshines the Runway
While most of the world is focusing on what models are wearing on the runway, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for what they're wearing once they hit the streets. It seems like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have packed an array of statement-making pieces to wear while running around New York this season — and they're not the only ones. From Kaia Gerber's Pepsi leather jacket (a tribute to her mom, Cindy Crawford) to Bella Hadid's one-of-a-kind Off-White Nike sneakers, these celebs deliver when it comes to street style looks at New York Fashion Week. Keep reading to have a look at all of the best looks that you may have missed so far.
0previous images
-17more images