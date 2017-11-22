 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Fashion Girls Will Freak Out Over These Designer Gifts

We get how confusing it can be to choose the perfect holiday gift. Do you save your money or splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime gift? Whether you're looking to invest in a luxury handbag that will last you years or looking for a more affordable gift like a pair of designer socks, we're covering it all. Keep reading to have a look at 34 designer gifts any fashion girl would be thrilled to receive this holiday season.

Related
40 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Man the Most Stylish Person You Know
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Mini Bucket Bag
$345
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Shoulder Bags
Miu Miu
Glittered Slip-On Ballet Flats
$690
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Flats
Alexander McQueen
Leather Sneakers
$575
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Sneakers
Saint Laurent
Fragments French Leather Wallet
$450
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Wallets
Saint Laurent
Niki Over-The-Knee Crystal Boots
$10,000
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Boots
Off-White
Black / White Diagonal Corduroy Varsity
$1,333
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Off-White Women's Fashion
Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk iPhone Case
$5,500
from us.louisvuitton.com
Buy Now
Gucci
GG Marmont belt bag
$1,290
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Bags
Alberta Ferretti
Wednesday Wool-Blend Sweater
$495
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alberta Ferretti Sweaters
Alexander Wang
Lou mules
$695
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Mules & Clogs
Hermes
Heritage Auctions Special Collection Vintage 40Cm Retourne Kelly Bag
$28,500
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Hermes Duffels & Totes
Burberry
Charlotte Reversible Check Wool Cape
$950
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Burberry Sweaters
Isabel Marant
Women's Lindsie Leather Wrapped Skirt
$1,263 $629
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Skirts
Salvatore Ferragamo
Double Gancini Reversible Leather Belt
$395
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Belts
Jennifer Fisher
Medium Thick Script Gold-Plated Earrings
$485
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Jennifer Fisher Earrings
Tibi
Lia Leather Slingback Pumps
$425
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Tibi Pumps
Chanel Vintage Round Vanity Tote
$5,710
from farfetch.com
Buy Now
Valentino
Women's Star Cashmere & Silk Square Scarf, 54" x 54"
$1,275 $879
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Valentino Scarves & Wraps
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Pearl Combat Boots
$1,350
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Boots
Missoni
Multicolor Fringe Lame Gown
$3,830
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Missoni Evening Dresses
Fendi
Monster Leather Chain Wallet
$750
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Fendi Wallets
MODA OPERANDI Tops
Johanna Ortiz Malina One Shoulder Poplin Top
$1,150
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Tops
Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Sweatheart Crocheted-Lace and Pleated Crepe Dress
$580
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Proenza Schouler
Off-The-Shoulder Crepe Peplum Top
$1,150
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Tops
MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Stalvey 24K Gold Crocodile Mini Top Handle 2.0
$35,000
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Oscar de la Renta
Tweed Wide Leg Trousers
$1,990
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Wide Leg Pants
Cult Gaia
Small Acrylic Ark Bag
$300
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Cult Gaia Bags
MODA OPERANDI Pumps
MONSE Glen Plaid Racing Strap Kitten Heel
$890
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Pumps
Mr & Mrs Italy
Army Fur Lined Parka
$3,641
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Mr & Mrs Italy Fur Coats
Acne Studios
Women's Cees Coat With Genuine Shearling Trim
$1,300
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Coats
Stella McCartney
Elyse Creeper Sneakers
$900
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Sneakers
Diane von Furstenberg
Faux Fur Jacket
$600
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Fur Coats
Prada
Cahier Velvet & Leather Shoulder Bag
$2,710
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Prada Shoulder Bags
Jason Wu
Strapless Gown
$4,995
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jason Wu Evening Dresses
Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Bucket Bag
Miu Miu Glittered Slip-On Ballet Flats
Alexander McQueen Leather Sneakers
Saint Laurent French Leather Wallet
Saint Laurent Niki Over-the-Knee Crystal Boots
Off-White Black / White Diagonal Corduroy Varsity Jacket
Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk iPhone Case
Gucci GG Marmont Belt Bag
Alberta Ferretti Wednesday Wool-Blend Sweater
Alexander Wang Lou Mules
Hermes Heritage Auctions Special Collection Vintage 40Cm Retourne Kelly Bag
Burberry Charlotte Reversible Check Wool Cape
Isabel Marant Lindsie Leather-Wrapped Skirt
Salvatore Ferragamo Double Gancini Belt
Jennifer Fisher Script Gold-Plated Earrings
Tibi Lia Slingback Pumps
Chanel Vintage Round Vanity Tote
Valentino Star Cashmere & Silk Scarf
Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Pearl Combat Boots
Missoni Multicolor Fringe Lame Gown
Fendi Monster Leather Chain Wallet
Johanna Ortiz Malina One-Shoulder Poplin Top
Self-Portrait Sweetheart Pleated Dress
Proenza Schouler Off-the-Shoulder Peplum Top
Stalvey 24K Gold Crocodile Mini Top Handle
Oscar de la Renta Tweed Trousers
Cult Gaia Small Acrylic Ark Bag
Monse Glen Kitten Heels
Mr & Mrs Italy Army Fur Lined Parka
Acne Studios Cees Coat
Stella McCartney Elyse Creeper Sneakers
3
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsDesignerGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Mini Bucket Bag
from MODA OPERANDI
$345
Miu Miu
Glittered Slip-On Ballet Flats
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$690
Alexander McQueen
Leather Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$575
Saint Laurent
Fragments French Leather Wallet
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$450
Saint Laurent
Niki Over-The-Knee Crystal Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$10,000
Off-White
Black / White Diagonal Corduroy Varsity
from Totokaelo
$1,333
Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk iPhone Case
from us.louisvuitton.com
$5,500
Gucci
GG Marmont belt bag
from Gucci
$1,290
Alberta Ferretti
Wednesday Wool-Blend Sweater
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$495
Alexander Wang
Lou mules
from Farfetch
$695
Hermes
Heritage Auctions Special Collection Vintage 40Cm Retourne Kelly Bag
from MODA OPERANDI
$28,500
Burberry
Charlotte Reversible Check Wool Cape
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$950
Isabel Marant
Women's Lindsie Leather Wrapped Skirt
from Gilt
$1,263$629
Salvatore Ferragamo
Double Gancini Reversible Leather Belt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$395
Jennifer Fisher
Medium Thick Script Gold-Plated Earrings
from MODA OPERANDI
$485
Tibi
Lia Leather Slingback Pumps
from MODA OPERANDI
$425
Chanel Vintage Round Vanity Tote
from farfetch.com
$5,710
Valentino
Women's Star Cashmere & Silk Square Scarf, 54" x 54"
from Gilt
$1,275$879
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Pearl Combat Boots
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,350
Missoni
Multicolor Fringe Lame Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$3,830
Fendi
Monster Leather Chain Wallet
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$750
MODA OPERANDI
Johanna Ortiz Malina One Shoulder Poplin Top
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,150