Fashion Girls Will Freak Out Over These Designer Gifts

Designer Gifts For the Holidays
We get how confusing it can be to choose the perfect holiday gift. Do you save your money or splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime gift? Whether you're looking to invest in a luxury handbag that will last you years or looking for a more affordable gift like a pair of designer socks, we're covering it all. Keep reading to have a look at 34 designer gifts any fashion girl would be thrilled to receive this holiday season.
Mini Mini Bucket Bag
$345
Leather Sneakers
$575
Fragments French Leather Wallet
$450
Niki Over-The-Knee Crystal Boots
$10,000
Black / White Diagonal Corduroy Varsity
$1,333
from Totokaelo
Wednesday Wool-Blend Sweater
$495
Heritage Auctions Special Collection Vintage 40Cm Retourne Kelly Bag
$28,500
Charlotte Reversible Check Wool Cape
$950
Women's Lindsie Leather Wrapped Skirt
$1,263 $629
from Gilt
Double Gancini Reversible Leather Belt
$395
Medium Thick Script Gold-Plated Earrings
$485
Women's Star Cashmere & Silk Square Scarf, 54" x 54"
$1,275 $879
from Gilt
Casati Pearl Combat Boots
$1,350
Multicolor Fringe Lame Gown
$3,830
Johanna Ortiz Malina One Shoulder Poplin Top
$1,150
Self Portrait Sweatheart Crocheted-Lace and Pleated Crepe Dress
$580
Off-The-Shoulder Crepe Peplum Top
$1,150
Stalvey 24K Gold Crocodile Mini Top Handle 2.0
$35,000
Tweed Wide Leg Trousers
$1,990
MONSE Glen Plaid Racing Strap Kitten Heel
$890
Army Fur Lined Parka
$3,641
Women's Cees Coat With Genuine Shearling Trim
$1,300
from Nordstrom
Elyse Creeper Sneakers
$900
Faux Fur Jacket
$600
Cahier Velvet & Leather Shoulder Bag
$2,710
