19 Stylish Socks You Can Gift a Fashion Girl This Holiday Season

We know you're thinking, "Socks, really?" But yes, we're completely serious. Many people don't realize this but socks can jazz up any ensemble — all it takes is finding the right pair. From a pair of glitter Asos socks that would look great with combat boots to a pair of statement-making Sacai floral knee-high socks, we've created a list of styles that are anything but boring. Ahead, we're counting down 19 pairs of socks any fashion girl would love to own.

Asos Glitter Ankle Socks
Gucci Cotton Socks
Off-White Arrow Glitter Socks
Fogal Keira Sheer Socks
Marni Socks
Kate Spade Crew Socks
Mother The Bobby Socks
Rachel Comey Hynde Tulle Socks
Wolford Dot Net Socks
Hansel From Basel Curiouso Socks
Sacai Floral Knee-High Socks
Vetements Cuissardes Metallic Socks
Vetements x Reebok Striped Tennis Socks
Emilio Cavallini Metallic Net Socks
Alexander McQueen Socks
Happy Socks Pineapple Print Socks
Ilux Zoe Knee-High Socks
Prada Lurex Socks
Calvin Klein Logo Liner Socks
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionGift GuideSocksHolidayAccessoriesShopping
