19 Stylish Socks You Can Gift a Fashion Girl This Holiday Season

We know you're thinking, "Socks, really?" But yes, we're completely serious. Many people don't realize this but socks can jazz up any ensemble — all it takes is finding the right pair. From a pair of glitter Asos socks that would look great with combat boots to a pair of statement-making Sacai floral knee-high socks, we've created a list of styles that are anything but boring. Ahead, we're counting down 19 pairs of socks any fashion girl would love to own.