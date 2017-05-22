The Most Magical Disney Dresses We Could Find at Cannes

It's so easy to zoom in on the special little details on the red carpet at Cannes, but we'd be lying if we said we didn't look at the big picture. Upon first glance, Elle Fanning's ethereal Gucci gown instantly reminded us of Tiana's lily-pad dress in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai must've purposefully channeled Cinderella in Michael Cinco. Sure, when it comes down to it, these stars obviously weren't 100 percent devoted to looking like animated characters, but their looks were magical enough to conjure up images of our favorite princesses — and every now and then, a villain, too.